Preview: Gaziantep vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 12 Dec 2025 20:43

Gaziantep will be aiming to put a difficult few weeks behind them when they welcome Goztepe SK to Kalyon Stadyumu on Sunday, hoping they can draw level on points with the visitors in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Falcons have managed just one win in their last five league matches and currently sit seventh in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Goz Goz.

Match preview

Gaziantep made an excellent start to the campaign, collecting 17 points from their opening nine matches, but momentum has stalled since then, with only six points earned from their last six league outings.

In their most recent match, a 2-2 draw with Besiktas on Monday, Burak Yilmaz’s men twice took the lead through Mohamed Bayo, only to be pegged back on both occasions.

Although the points were shared, the manager may feel it was a fair outcome given his side scored from their only two shots on target while facing 11 at the other end.

Their attacking output has generally been efficient this season, yet defensive fragility continues to trouble them, as their 24 goals conceded is the highest among teams in the top half – and more than several sides fighting relegation.

However, Yilmaz can take encouragement from recent results, with two wins and a draw in their last four matches across all competitions, including a routine 2-0 Turkish Cup win over Yesil Yalova FK.

The only blot in that run was a 2-1 home defeat to struggling Eyupspor, which extended their disappointing sequence at Kalyon Stadyumu.

Indeed, that loss was Gaziantep’s third straight league game without victory on home soil, following a 2-2 draw with Caykur Rizespor and a heavy 4-0 defeat to Fenerbahce.

Still, they can take heart from their unbeaten home record against Goztepe in the league (W2, D2), a streak that may help lift confidence ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe, meanwhile, arrive off the back of a frustrating week in which they were knocked out of the Turkish Cup by fourth-tier Beyoglu Yeni Carsi before suffering their first home league defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor.

Stanimir Kolev Stoilov’s side boast the best defensive record in the division, having kept nine clean sheets and conceded only nine times, but their issue has been at the other end, where only Kocaelispor (12) have scored fewer than their 18 among teams in the top half.

They may, however, find some encouragement on their travels – Goz Goz have scored more away goals (11) than home goals (7), while only three teams have taken more points on the road this season.

With Besiktas and Samsunspor just one point behind them, Goztepe know another slip could see them fall out of the top four, particularly with a key clash against Samsunspor looming before the winter break.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

D

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Gaziantep remain without Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem Mbakata, who are both recovering from long-term knee injuries.

Drissa Camara and Tayyip Talha Sanuc picked up knocks against Besiktas, while Melih Kabasakal has missed the last two matches, leaving all three doubtful.

Muhammet Taha Gunes and Nazim Sangare are suspended due to betting-related sanctions, while Badou Ndiaye, Yusuf Kabadayi, and Alexandru Maxim are suspended for accumulated bookings.

Goztepe will again be without Ugur Yildiz, who remains suspended as part of the ongoing betting investigation.

Young forward Ibrahim Sabra has missed the last five matches and may remain sidelined, while Rhaldney Gomes serves a suspension following his late red card against Trabzonspor.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Guler, Abena, Kilzidag; Perez, Ozciceck, Bacuna, Rodrigues; Kozlowski, Kabadayi; Bayo

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Altikardes, Heliton, Bokele; Cherni, Dennis, Miroshi, Kurtulan; Bekiroglu; Juan, Janderson

We say: Gaziantep 1-1 Goztepe SK

Goztepe have historically found this a difficult place to visit, and their recent form does little to ease concerns ahead of the trip.

However, they have shown more attacking intent away from home, while the hosts have stumbled on their own turf in recent weeks, a combination that gives Goz Goz a genuine chance of returning with at least a point.

