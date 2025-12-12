Thomas Frank delivers Dominic Solanke injury update after Tottenham forward drops hint with social media post

By Ben Sully | 12 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 20:04

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has poured cold water on hopes that Dominic Solanke is close to a comeback.

The 28-year-old has not played for Spurs since making a late substitute appearance in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in August.

Solanke sustained an ankle problem in August and then underwent surgery in October, putting him on the sidelines for an extended period.

The strike was recently removed from Tottenham's Champions League squad and subsequently replaced by Mathys Tel, suggesting that a return is still a long way off.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Frank delivers Solanke injury update

However, Solanke dropped a hint on social media on Friday that he could return to action earlier than expected.

The former Bournemouth man posted a photo of himself from a previous Spurs game on his Instagram story, captioned with two hourglasses.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, Frank damped the excitement created by Solanke's social media activity when he spoke to reporters later on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Nottingham Forest, Frank said: "When he is training fully with the team, that is when I will say something... he is training by himself [on the grass]."

"I guess it is good news when he posts that. As I said, with Dom, because it is an injury that he picked up in July, it’s dragged on for a while.

“When he is training fully, I’ll have news, I am happy to answer all these questions, but just a little bored of them."

© Imago

Spurs receive Johnson boost ahead of Forest meeting

In his pre-match media duties, Frank also revealed that Brennan Johnson should be available to face his former club on Sunday.

The ex-Forest attacker is expected to shake off a "minor injury" he picked up in training during the week.

However, Destiny Udogie is sidelined with a hamstring problem he sustained in last weekend's draw with Newcastle United, while Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison remain unavailable due to injury.

Spurs are also without midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is the subject of an international investigation after being filmed allegedly inhaling laughing gas.