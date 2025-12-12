Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 14:03 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 14:03

On the back of respective successes in European football, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur cross paths at the City Ground, in gameweek 16 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The Tricky Trees are still going steady under Sean Dyche, who oversaw his sixth win from 11 matches in charge on Thursday evening, masterminding a 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht in the Europa League.

However, the hosts remain in deep danger in the top flight, as last weekend's 3-0 loss to Everton left them 17th in the Premier League rankings, only two points clear of West Ham United in the drop zone.

Despite also languishing in the bottom half of the standings, Tottenham enter the weekend with just a three-point gap to make up to fifth-placed Chelsea, and Thomas Frank's side are aiming for their third win on the spin in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 127

Nottingham Forest wins: 39

Draws: 29

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 59

A total of 127 battles have now been fought between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, the former of whom boast the head-to-head superiority with 59 successes compared to 39 for the former European Cup winners.

Tottenham have built up their healthy lead over Forest in the victories column over the past 25 years in particular, as the North London crop have prevailed in eight of their last 12 meetings in all competitions, only suffering three losses in that sequence.

However, two of those reverses came in the 2024-25 Premier League season, where Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest followed up a 1-0 home success on Boxing Day with a 2-1 triumph at their manager's former stomping ground.

The other defeat in that sequence came at the City Ground in the 2022-23 EFL Cup third round, as Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard condemned Spurs to another early elimination, but Tottenham avenged that premature exit with three successive wins.

Ange Postecoglou's outfit did the double over Santo's team in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, following up a 2-0 away triumph with a 3-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the latter of which was their sixth straight top-flight success over Forest.

Many a cup contest has also been played out between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham down the years, but none more momentous than the 1991 FA Cup final, where Spurs triumphed 2-1 over the Garibaldi to win the competition for the eighth time.

With a staggering 12 goals to his name for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest, the late Jimmy Greaves has at least twice as many goals as any other player in this fixture; ex-Spurs winger Cliff Jones is second on the list with six.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 21, 2025: Spurs 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2024: Spurs 3-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2023: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2023: Spurs 3-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2022: Nott'm Forest 2-0 Spurs (EFL Cup Third Round)

Aug 28, 2022: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2014: Spurs 3-1 Nott'm Forest (League Cup Round Three)

Mar 02, 2005: Nott'm Forest 0-3 Spurs (FA Cup Fifth Round Replay)

Feb 20, 2005: Spurs 1-1 Nott'm Forest (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Apr 17, 1999: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 21, 1998: Spurs 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 01, 1997: Spurs 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 19, 1997: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 06, 1996: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 09, 1996: Spurs 1-1 Nott'm Forest (FA Cup Fifth Round Replay)

Feb 28, 1996: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Spurs (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Oct 14, 1995: Spurs 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 04, 1995: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 24, 1994: Spurs 1-4 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 21, 2025: Spurs 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2024: Spurs 3-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2023: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2023: Spurs 3-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2022: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 17, 1999: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 21, 1998: Spurs 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 01, 1997: Spurs 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 19, 1997: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)