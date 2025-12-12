Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sean Dyche makes nine changes

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 13:37 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 13:49

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche is expected to make a multitude of changes for Sunday's Premier League visit of Tottenham Hotspur to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees left it late to secure a 2-1 win over FC Utrecht in Thursday's Europa League clash, a few days on from being humbled 3-0 by Everton in the Premier League.

Dyche went with a second-string XI for the clash in the Netherlands, but the Englishman ought to revert to a more familiar setup here, in spite of last weekend's setback.

Assuming Matz Sels can battle back from a groin concern, the Belgian will displace John Victor in goal, while Murillo should be the only member of the defensive pack to hold his spot.

Indeed, Neco Williams, Nicolo Savona and Nikola Milenkovic should all be restored, and the same goes for Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare in midfield, where Ryan Yates will not feature owing to a thigh injury.

Omari Hutchinson - omitted from Forest's Europa League squad - and Morgan Gibbs-White - who was at the centre of a Spurs summer transfer saga - are primed to return too, but Dan Ndoye should be the only other player from Thursday's XI to hold his spot.

Arnaud Kalimuendo and Igor Jesus are butting heads for the right to start up front in Chris Wood's absence, and both were on target on Thursday night, but the latter is higher up in the Premier League pecking order at present.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

