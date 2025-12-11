How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Dec 2025 23:34 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 04:35

Looking to get their Premier League season back on track, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Garibaldis have experienced a resurgence under Sean Dyche, but they have also lost two of their last three top-flight matches - including a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Everton most recently - ahead of this weekend.

As for Spurs, they endured a five-game winless run prior to last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Brentford, and they will be looking for back-to-back league triumphs for the first time since August.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

This game will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 14 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The Lilywhites will travel to the City Ground, the Garibaldis 30,404-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1898.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Football TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the game on the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events should be posted on on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later.

Who will win Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur?

Forest may have be in significantly improved form under Dyche, but they remain just two points above the relegation zone and will be keen to distance themselves from the bottom three.

With that in mind, the Tricky Trees should take heart from the fact that they have only lost one of their last five games at the City Ground, and they will feel capable of beating a less-than-stable Spurs side.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's Lilywhites downed Brentford last Saturday before beating Slavia Prague 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, but they are yet to prove their consistency in the top flight.

The Londoners make the trip after losing three of their four most recent away outings, though it is important to note that Tottenham played Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain - as well as Newcastle United twice at St James' Park - during that run.

Regardless of the outcome, expect to see a close-fought clash on Sunday, though Forest could come out on top in a narrow win on their own turf.