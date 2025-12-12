Preview: Lens vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Dec 2025 01:57

Lens will try to add further misery to Nice on Sunday and maintain their first-place standing in Ligue 1 when the two sides meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis for matchday 16.

Some late heroics last weekend kept Les Sang et Or at the top of the table as they defeated Nantes 2-1, while Nice are 12th following a 1-0 home loss to Angers.

Match preview

It has been a dream first season for Pierre Sage at Lens so far with the former Lyon boss showing his capabilities on a side that are exceeding expectations.

Coming into this weekend, the club from Northern France are on a five-match winning run in this competition, while suffering just one defeat in their previous 11 outings (2-0 at Metz).

They have a chance this weekend to win seven successive matches in this competition for the first time since April to June 2023 (seven wins).

Meanwhile, they have won six consecutive home league contests and could claim seven in a row at Stade Bolaert-Delelis this weekend for the first time since August 2022 to January 2023 (10).

The second-best defensive unit regarding goals conceded after 15 matchdays (13) have given up just four at home this season, posting two successive clean sheets in Lens.

Les Sang et Or have a 100% home record against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, with victories over Lorient (3-0) and Paris FC (2-1).

© Imago

Everything may be going right for Lens right now, but in the South of France, that could not be further from the truth at Nice.

Former Lens manager Franck Haise is going through a nightmare second season in charge of this side, who have lost eight consecutive matches across all competitions.

If there are any positives to take away from their recent form, it could be the fact that their previous two competitive defeats were by just a single goal.

On the other hand, they have failed to score in three of their last four matches played across all competitions, while netting a goal or fewer in each of their previous eight contests.

Away from home, they have lost four straight competitive fixtures and have been outscored by a combined margin of 9-2 over that stretch.

Les Aiglons have had their share of success versus Lens, having won four of those previous five meetings while collecting points in six consecutive games against them.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

It is unlikely we will see Jonathan Gradit play this weekend for Lens due to a lower leg issue, Jhoanner Chavez is questionable with a thigh problem, while Adrien Thomasson and Morgan Guilavogui are eligible to return from their suspensions.

Florian Thauvin put his team in front on matchday 15 with his fifth of the campaign, though Wesley Said was the hero with his team-leading sixth coming nine minutes from the end.

Once again, Nice will be missing Moise Bombito this weekend as he recovers from a lower leg strain, while Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are out because of cruciate ligament injuries.

Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga are questionable with knocks, while Tom Louchet and Antoine Mendy will be sidelined with a red and yellow card suspension, respectively.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Oppong, Bah, Bard; Clauss, Boudaoui, Sanson, Diop, Abdi; Carlos, Cho

We say: Lens 1-0 Nice

Although Lens have not always looked as impressive as their record suggests, they consistently find a way to get ahead, and that trait should come in handy against a reeling Nice side that look completely lost.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.