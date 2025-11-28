Preview: Angers vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Nov 2025 20:53 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 06:06

Fighting for a chance to go top of Ligue 1, Lens will travel to take on a resurgent Angers side at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday.

Le SCO are looking for a third win on the bounce this weekend, while Les Sang et Or are hoping to make it seven victories from their last eight matches.

Match preview

Alexandre Dujeux's Angers kicked off their 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Paris FC, but they followed that up with a dire seven-game winless run and took maximum points just once in the 10 matches after beating Les Parisiens.

However, Le SCO come into this weekend's clash boosted by consecutive wins, as well as back-to-back clean sheets.

Last Sunday, Dujeux's men added to their 2-0 victory over Auxerre on November 9 by securing a 1-0 win on the road against Toulouse (their first away win of the season), courtesy of an early goal from Yassine Belkhdim.

Earning all three points against Les Violets lifted Angers up to 11th in the table, where their tally of 16 sees them five clear of the bottom three and six short of the European places.

Keen to continue their upward trajectory, the hosts will take confidence from their commendable home record that features just one defeat at Stade Raymond Kopa this term, alongside three wins and two draws.

That being said, Le SCO are facing the most in-form team in the division, and it remains to be seen whether their newfound strength can stand up to such a stern test.

Meanwhile, Pierre Sage's Lens missed out on UEFA competition in 2024-25 after finishing eighth in the French top flight, but they surprisingly find themselves amongst this season's title challengers as things stand.

Most recently, Les Sang et Or followed up a dominant 3-0 win over Lorient and a 4-1 demolition of Monaco by downing Strasbourg 1-0 last Saturday.

That latest impressive victory has Sage's side third in Ligue 1, level on 28 points with second-placed Marseille and just two behind top-of-the-table Paris Saint-Germain.

The visitors will be hoping to maintain pressure on their rivals, but fans will make the trip aware of the fact that Lens have been inconsistent on the road, winning three, drawing one and losing two of their six away games so far.

However, given that Les Sang et Or have won six of their seven outings overall prior to Sunday's clash - not to mention that they have only lost one of their last nine league matches - they will feel capable of beating any opponent right now.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Angers will be unable to field loanee-goalkeeper Herve Koffi as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club, so expect to see Oumar Pona start between the sticks.

Additionally, with centre-back Emmanuel Biumla likely to miss out due to a thigh injury, the shot-stopper could be protected by a defensive pairing of Ousmane Camara and Jordan Lefort on Sunday.

Further forward, winger Jim Allevinah is closing in on a return to action following a calf injury, and Yassin Belkhdim and Amine Sbai could line up out wide once again in the meantime.

As for Lens, right-sided attacker Morgan Guilavogui is suspended after being sent off against Strasbourg, though Florian Thauvin and Wesley Said should be on hand to operate behind striker Odsonne Edouard.

Elsewhere, centre-half Jonathan Gradit suffered a serious fibula injury in training that required the 33-year-old defender to be rushed to hospital, and he is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

In his absence, Malang Sarr, Samson Baidoo and Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou could make up Sage's back three this weekend, while Ruben Aguilar and Matthieu Udol provide width from wing-back.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Pona; Rao-Lisoa, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkebla, Abdelli; Belkhdim, Mouton, Sbai; Cherif

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Angers 1-2 Lens

Angers have significantly improved in recent weeks and have shown their resilience, so expect to see a close-fought game regardless of the result.

However, Lens are in excellent form at the moment, and despite their lacklustre away record, they will be confident of bolstering their surprising title charge with another three points.

