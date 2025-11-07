Preview:Angers vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Angers and Auxerre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stade Raymond Kopa will be the backdrop for an early-season six-pointer in Ligue 1's relegation battle when Angers welcome Auxerre for a crucial showdown on Sunday.

Le SCO are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while AJA will be desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

Match preview

Alexandre Dujeux's Angers kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 1-0 win over Paris FC back in August, but they endured a frustrating run of four defeats and two draws across the following six games that put the club in a precarious position as they seek to stay up for the second season in a row.

That being said, Le SCO come into this weekend's clash with growing confidence after facing three of the division's top five during their four most recent matches and losing just once, as well as beating Lorient 2-0 on October 26 and earning impressive points in stalemates against league giants Monaco and title-chasing Marseille either side of that victory.

Last Sunday, Dujeux's side were downed 1-0 by Champions League-hopefuls Lille, though the manager will take solace from the fact that his team limited such high-calibre opposition to only one goal.

Despite that latest defeat, Angers are currently 14th in Ligue 1 with 10 points - two above the bottom two - but they will be looking over their shoulder at the visitors given that Auxerre are just three points behind at the foot of the table.

Knowing that their burgeoning resurgence is at stake on Sunday, Le SCO will take heart from their strong home form that has seen them win two, draw two and lose just one of their five clashes at Stade Raymond Kopa in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Christophe Pelissier's Auxerre survived in the top flight last season after being promoted from Ligue 2, but they are at serious risk of demotion this term unless they can turn things around.

AJA are entering what could be a decisive contest in the relegation battle on the back of five defeats from their last six games, including an ongoing streak of three on the bounce during which they have failed to score a single goal.

Last Saturday, Pelissier's side followed up a 1-0 loss against Le Havre and a 3-0 thrashing on the road to Strasbourg by dropping another three points in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Marseille.

However, Auxerre could consider themselves unlucky, as their performance against Les Olympiens arguably deserved at least a point given that they produced more than twice as many expected goals as their opponents (1.17 xG compared to 0.51 xG), as well as more shots and two times as many shots on target.

In any case, the loss has left AJA stranded in 18th place with only seven points to their name, and to make matters worse, they will be missing centre-back Sinaly Diomande this weekend after he was sent off for a second yellow-card offence in second-half stoppage time against OM.

Pelissier's men will be desperate to avoid slipping further from safety, but in order to climb out of the drop zone, they will need to defy their dire away form this term that includes just one draw alongside four defeats so far.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Angers are set to be without winger Jim Allevinah this weekend as he works his way back from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since September, though both he and centre-back Emmanuel Biumla, who has been dealing with a thigh issue, are expected to be back in action this month.

In their absence, Lilian Raolisoa and Amine Sbai could start on the flanks, while Ousmane Camara and Jordan Lefort protect Herve Koffi between the sticks from the heart of Dujeux's defence.

As for Auxerre, they will be a bit light at the back given that Sinaly Diomande is suspended after being sent off against Marseille, and fellow centre-half Telli Siwe is not slated for a comeback until the new year.

With that in mind, the visitors should line up with a defensive trio of Francisco Sierralta, Clement Akpa and Marvin Senaya on Sunday.

Elsewhere, wide man Lasso Coulibaly and central midfielder Oussama El Azzouzi are both out with ankle injuries, though Elisha Owusu and Kevin Danois should be on hand to start in the centre of the park, flanked by Lassine Sinayoko and Danny Namaso.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkebla, Abdelli; Raolisoa, Mouton, Sbai; Cherif

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Casimir, Sierralta, Akpa, Senaya, Mensah; Sinayoko, Owusu, Danois, Namaso; Mara

We say: Angers 2-1 Auxerre

Angers may have lost last time out, but that was their only defeat amidst a run of fixtures against some of Ligue 1's strongest sides, and they will come into this key clash confident of winning.

On the other hand, Auxerre have blanked in each of their three games prior to Sunday's showdown, and while they could get back on the scoresheet against a relegation rival, they may walk away empty handed once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



