Preview:Marseille vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Marseille will seek to maintain their 100% Ligue 1 record at Stade Velodrome this season when they host Angers on Wednesday in the 10th match of the campaign.

On Saturday, OM saw their narrow lead at the top of the table evaporate as they were beaten 2-1 by Lens, while Angers came away with a 2-0 triumph over Lorient.

Match preview

Their time at the top was short-lived as Olympique de Marseille saw a five-match winning run in the top-flight come to an end this weekend.

At home, though, they have looked unstoppable with Roberto De Zerbi’s men winning all five of their competitive games this season at Stade Velodrome, with this team netting a combined 20 goals during that run.

A win on Wednesday would mark the first time they triumph in their first five league outings at home since 2003, winning their opening six games at Stade Velodrome to begin that season.

Marseille have won their last eight Ligue 1 affairs at home when leading at the interval and have not lost in that scenario since Brest came back to beat them 2-1 in December 2021.

Dating back to last season, they have found the back of the net in nine successive home outings in this competition, scoring multiple times in eight of those instances.

Les Olympiens have collected at least a point in their previous seven Ligue 1 meetings with Angers and are unbeaten in eight straight games against them in Marseille.

After a rough start to October, Angers have built up a little momentum since the international break, following up a 5-0 defeat to Strasbourg with points in consecutive league games.

On Wednesday, they can stretch their unbeaten run in this competition to three matches, equalling their longest such streak without a defeat in 2025.

Meanwhile, a win would mark the first time Alexandre Dujeux’s side will have claimed consecutive victories in Ligue 1 since May of last season (two).

At the same time, they can collect consecutive clean sheets in the top-flight for the first time since claiming a pair of shutout triumphs in August 2021.

Les Scoistes have picked up just a single point from their previous five league encounters away from home dating back to last season, scoring once during that run.

It has been over a decade since Angers last claimed maximum points at Marseille (2-1 in September 2015), though they came back to earn a 1-1 draw in this exact fixture last season, ending a three-match losing run at Stade Velodrome in the process.

Team News

A sore knee will likely keep Ruben Blanco on the Marseille sidelines once again, Geoffrey Kondogbia is questionable with a calf strain, Amine Gouiri has a sore back, Hamed Traore is dealing with a leg strain and Facundo Medina is doubtful with a sprained ankle.

Mason Greenwood is up to seven goals in the Ligue 1 campaign, scoring their only one on matchday nine, while a Benjamin Pavard own-goal cost them points against Lens.

Angers could be without Emmanuel Biumla, who has a thigh strain, Pierrick Capelle is doubtful because of a lower leg injury, while Jim Allevinah may miss another game with a knock.

Prosper Peter and Sidiki Cherif both found the back of the net for them on Sunday, with the former taken off with a knock in the opening half while Herve Koffi made three stops for his second clean sheet of the campaign.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Pavard, Aguerd, Balerdi, Palmieri; O’Riley, Hojbjerg; Paixao, Greenwood, Gomes; Aubameyang

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Courcoul, Belkebla; Balkhdim, Mouton, Sbai; Cherif

We say: Marseille 3-0 Angers

Claiming a comfortable triumph against a shaky Lorient defensive unit is hardly something to brag about, and we believe the Angers backline will have their hands full against an in-form Marseille squad at home, who have found the back of the net with ease at Stade Velodrome.

