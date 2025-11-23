Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Marseille.

Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier are touch and go for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.

Neither man was fit to face Manchester City in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win, Trippier due to a knock and Gordon with a groin injury he has been managing for some time.

Gordon was on the verge of making the cut for the visit of the Sky Blues, though, so there is ostensibly a strong chance that the England international will be given the green light for the trip to France.

However, Harvey Barnes is in no position to drop out of the attack after his brace on Saturday afternoon, so the ex-Leicester City man will surely continue alongside Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy in an unchanged attack.

Joelinton will miss Newcastle's clash with Bayer Leverkusen if he picks up a yellow card on Tuesday, but the Brazilian is also expected to reprise his role in midfield with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Regardless of Trippier's availability, Newcastle will receive a defensive boost on Tuesday night, when Dan Burn will return to the ranks after serving a Premier League ban over the weekend.

The towering 33-year-old could come in for Lewis Hall after the left-back came off with cramp on Saturday, while a refreshed Sven Botman could replace Fabian Schar in the backline too.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

