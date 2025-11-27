Everton lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 18:05 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 21:35

Everton are set to be without five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Idrissa Gueye will begin serving a three-match suspension after getting himself sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane in the Toffees’ 1-0 win at Manchester United on Monday.

Seamus Coleman was forced off with a hamstring injury just nine minutes into the contest at Old Trafford and has joined Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Nathan Patterson (groin) in the treatment room.

Jake O’Brien is expected to return to the starting lineup at right-back in the absence of Coleman, joining Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaly Mykolenko in a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

In the absence of Gueye, manager David Moyes will weigh up whether to select Tim Iroegbunam or Carlos Alcaraz - who scored in a 1-0 win at Newcastle earlier this year - alongside James Garner in centre-midfield.

Against no team does Jack Grealish have more Premier League assists than he has against Newcastle (four). The Man City loanee also has the joint-most assists of any player in the top flight this season (four) and he is expected to retain his starting spot on the left flank.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a superb goal in the win at Man United and is set to continue operating in an advanced midfield role, while Iliman Ndiaye plays on the right wing and one of Beto or Thierno Barry leads the line.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

