Newcastle lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 18:05 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 21:35

Newcastle are set to be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Kieran Trippier is nursing a thigh injury and is it currently unclear when the right-back will be fit to return. Strikers Yoane Wissa (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) are also in the treatment room.

Head coach Eddie Howe is expected to make a few changes to his starting lineup following the Magpies’ 2-1 defeat at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday, with record signing Nick Woltemade set to earn a recall up front.

Anthony Gordon recovered from injury to start down the middle in midweek, but he will likely shift over to the left flank against his former club to make space for Woltemade. However, Howe will consider sticking with Harvey Barnes on the left, as he has scored three goals in his last two appearances.

Howe also has the option to play Barnes on the right wing instead of Jacob Murphy, while summer signing Anthony Elanga will be pushing to start his first Premier league game since mid-October after five successive games beginning as a substitute.

Joelinton was an unused substitute against Marseille and will hope to return in midfield at the expense of Joe Willock, while Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are set to retain their starting spots.

Dan Burn may get the nod to continue at left-back ahead of Lewis Hall, and Tino Livramento is set to start again at right-back, while Sven Botman will battle with Fabian Schar for the centre-back spot alongside Malick Thiaw.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

> Click here to see how Everton could line up for this contest