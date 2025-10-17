Preview: Angers vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Angers and Monaco, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Monaco hope the change at the helm will inspire a turnaround in fortunes as they travel to Angers for round eight of Ligue 1 this weekend.

New boss Sebastien Pocognoli aims for a perfect start to his tenure with the Red and Whites, having been appointed on October 12 following the dismissal of Adi Hutter.

Match preview

Hutter’s final outing in charge came in a 2-2 draw against Nice in Ligue 1, a result that extended Monaco’s winless streak to three matches across all competitions.

The Red and Whites had previously suffered a 3-1 loss to Lorient in the the top flight before another 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League, a sequence of results that further underlined the side’s defensive frailty.

Monaco have conceded 16 goals across eight competitive fixtures in 2025-26 and have yet to keep a clean sheet in that stretch, meaning Pocognoli has his work cut out at the back.

Speaking after his appointment, the new boss emphasised the need to restore defensive solidity, stressing that the structure and discipline that made his Union St. Gilloise side one of Europe’s best defences would be key to reviving Monaco’s fortunes.

The Red and Whites enter this encounter sitting fifth in the Ligue 1 standings with 13 points from seven games (W4, D1, L2), having found the net 16 times – the most in the division – while only bottom-placed Metz, Lorient and Paris FC have conceded more than Monaco’s 12, so Pocognoli will hope his philosophy delivers an instant impact.

While the visitors have struggled to keep things tight at the back, Angers do not appear equipped to take advantage of those vulnerabilities, having failed to score in each of their last three games, while their tally of three goals is the fewest in the division and marks their worst attacking start in a top-flight campaign.

Le SCO opened the season with a 1-0 victory over newly promoted Paris FC but have since gone six matches without a win, including defeats in each of their last three outings.

Following a 1-0 reverse to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on matchday two, Angers picked up consecutive draws against Rennes and Metz before losses to Lyon (1-0), Brest (2-0) and a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Strasbourg before the break.

As a result, Alexandre Dujeux’s men sit second from bottom in the standings with five points from seven matches and must start picking up valuable results to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle later in the campaign.

However, Angers face a daunting task against a Monaco side who have won 29 of the 56 Ligue 1 meetings between both teams, having only lost more matches against Lyon (33) in the French top flight.

Le SCO also have a poor home record in this fixture, having failed to win any of their last eight league meetings at Stade Raymond Kopa (D2, L6).

Team News

Angers are likely to be without just one player, with right-winger Jim Allevinah still recovering from calf surgery.

After conceding five in their last match, Dujeux could make defensive changes, with Ousmane Camara expected to start in central defence, potentially replacing Emmanuel Biumla.

Sidiki Cherif may also return to the attacking line, which could see Lilian Raolisoa revert to his natural defensive role.

Himad Abdelli, who netted Angers’s last goal and was also on target in this fixture three seasons ago, will look to deliver again.

For Monaco, Pocognoli has several absentees to contend with, including Lamine Camara, Lukas Hradecky, Paul Pogba and Denis Zakaria.

Meanwhile, Aladji Bamba, Vanderson, Aleksandr Golovin and Christian Mawissa will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Ansu Fati has been in fine form for the Red and Whites, netting five league goals so far, including a brace last time out in what was his first top-flight start since his summer loan move, and he is expected to retain his place.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Ekomie, Lefort, Camara, Arcus; Belkebla, Belkhdim; Abdeli, Mouton, Cherif; Peter

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Ouatarra, Kehrer, Dier, Diatta; Teze, Coulibaly; Akliouche, Fati, Minamino; Biereth

We say: Angers 0-2 Monaco

Monaco could benefit from a new manager bounce, and given Angers’ struggles at both ends of the pitch, three points for the visitors look highly likely, especially considering their dominant record in this fixture.

