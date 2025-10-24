Preview:Angers vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Angers and Lorient, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in the bottom half of the French top division will clash in Gameweek Nine when Angers host Lorient on Sunday.

The hosts occupy one of the two automatic relegation places after eight fixtures, while the visiting side are thirteenth with eight points after the same number of matches.

Match preview

Angers will go out in search of their first victory in eight Ligue 1 fixtures when they go up against Lorient.

The hosts started the season with a narrow 1-0 win over the newly promoted Paris FC, but since that victory, they have struggled to keep their head above water.

Since that triumph on the first day, Alexandre Dujeux has not recorded a win, with three draws and four losses recorded.

One of the issues central to their struggles in the early part of the season is their defence, which has seen the Black and Whites concede 12 goals, and they are without a clean sheet in their last six fixtures.

Going into this fixture, the hosts could draw some confidence from their last meeting, when they recorded a 1-0 victory against the visiting side in a friendly match in August.

A victory for Angers could take them out of the bottom three, provided other results go their way this weekend.

Elsewhere, Lorient will be looking for their third victory in nine matches, since their opening day 4-0 victory over Rennes.

After eight fixtures in the current season, the visitors have only two wins, two draws and four losses in the French top flight.

Besides their struggle for consistency in recent times, they have a leaky defence, which has seen them concede 19 goals, which is the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Team News

As far as injuries go, Jim Allevinah is the only player definitely ruled out of this encounter, as he is currently recuperating from a calf injury.

There are questions over the availability of some other players like Emmanuel Biumla, Pierrick Capelle and Justin Kalumba.

The away side, on the other hand, have a lot of players who are currently receiving treatment for one injury or another ahead of this fixture.

Nathaniel Adjei is suffering from an ankle injury, and he is likely not to be included in the plans of the away side.

Bandiougou Fadiga is also recovering from an ankle injury, so he is not expected to play any role this weekend.

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Faye is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Souleymane Toure is ruled out with a knee injury.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Ekomie, Lefort, Camara, Arcus; Belkbla; Belkhdim, Abdelli; Sbai, Peter, Raolisoa

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Faye, Talbi; Bris, Abergel, Avom, Kouassi,; Pagis, Makeng;, Bambo

We say: Angers 1-1 Lorient

The two sides will go into this encounter desperate to get all three points. However, all indications point to a draw after regulation time, and we predict a 1-1 draw.

