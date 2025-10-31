Preview:Lens vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Lens and Lorient, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Sunday, Lens will aim to avoid consecutive defeats for the first time in the current Ligue 1 campaign when they host Lorient on matchday 11 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

A 2-0 defeat at Metz dropped Les Sang et Or down to sixth in the table, while Lorient moved out of the bottom two thanks to a 1-1 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

There were plenty of shock results in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, perhaps none more surprising than Metz collecting their first victory of the campaign against an in-form Lens side.

While it put an end to their five-match unbeaten run domestically, Pierre Sage’s men are only two points below the league-leaders PSG for first heading into this weekend’s action.

Lens have won their last four matches in this competition at Stade Bollaert-Delelis and on Sunday could claim four straight home wins domestically for the first time since October to December 2023.

They have won nine consecutive top-flight affairs when netting multiple times, claiming maximum points in all six of their contests this season when doing so.

Twice already in 2025-26, this team have conceded the opening goal in Lens and found a way to win, including a 2-1 victory versus Marseille in their previous home outing.

Les Sang et Or have collected at least a point in five successive home meetings against Lorient, claiming a 2-0 triumph in this exact fixture a season ago.

We have witnessed a mixture of good, bad, and ugly from newly promoted Lorient after 10 top-flight affairs this year, but in the end they have managed to stay above the relegation line, for now.

At home, they have points in three straight outings, but as the visitors, it has been a different story with the Brittany club claiming just one point on the road this season.

Olivier Pantaloni’s side have found the back of the net in only one league fixture outside of Stade du Moustoir this season and have yet to score an away goal in the second half.

This weekend, they have a chance to claim their first victory as the visitors in this competition since hanging onto a 2-1 triumph at Rennes in a March 2024 outing.

Lorient have points in six of their previous seven Ligue 1 affairs when finding the back of the net, losing only once in that scenario this season (7-1 versus Lille).

Les Merlus are in danger of suffering consecutive top-flight defeats versus Lens for the second time this decade, while they will seek their first away triumph against them in Ligue 1 since April 2011 (3-2).

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Team News

There were three changes made to the Lens starting 11 in midweek as Saud Abdulhamid, Deiver Machado and Abdallah Sima came into the fold in place of Malang Sarr, Ruben Aguilar and Wesley Said.

Adrien Thomason is the co-leader for assists with four heading into the weekend, while the club’s top scorer this season, Odsonne Edouard, is seeking goals in three successive home matches.

Defender Isaak Toure is out for Lorient as he recovers from cruciate ligament surgery, Bamba Dieng has a stretched ligament, Trevan Sanusi is doubtful with an ankle sprain, Panos Katseris has a sore leg, Abdoulaye Faye has a foot injury while Bandiougou Fadiga hurt his ankle.

Igor Silva netted just two minutes after Nuno Mendes had given Les Parisiens the lead on matchday 10, the first goal of the new campaign for the Brazilian defender.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Machado; Thauvin, Edouard, Said

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Le Bris, Silva, Talbi, Yongwa, Kouassi; Abergel, Makengo; Karim, Aiyegun, Bamba

We say: Lens 2-0 Lorient

We do not expect Lens to stay down for too long, and their overall quality and confidence at home should enable them to bounce back with a win on matchday 11.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email