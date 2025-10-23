Preview:Lens vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Lens and Marseille, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Marseille can maintain top spot in Ligue 1 with a victory on Saturday when they visit Stade Bollaert-Delelis for a date with Lens on matchday nine of the campaign.

Only two points currently separate these two sides in the table after Lens defeated Paris FC 2-1 and OM crushed Le Havre by a score of 6-2.

Match preview

Under Pierre Sage, Lens have begun the season in promising fashion, claiming 16 points thus far, their best start to a Ligue 1 campaign since 2022-23 (18 points after eight games).

The former Lyon boss will manage his 50th match in this competition on Saturday, with Sage winning 28 of those prior contests, putting him in the top 10 among Ligue 1 coaches for victories in their first 49 top-flight affairs.

Lens are currently a three-match home winning run, and a fourth this weekend would mark their longest string of victories domestically at Stade Bollaert-Delelis since 2023 (four).

Eight of their 12 goals scored in the league this season have come in front of their fans, with this team netting three or more in four of their previous five home outings.

This team are near the top of the table primarily due to their solid defensive structure, conceding the joint-fewest goals in the league thus far (seven).

Two of their last three home games against Les Olympiens ended with Les Sang et Or collecting maximum points, the previous one being in 2023 (1-0).

Olympique de Marseille have caught fire over the past few weeks, looking like one of the teams to beat in the league after eight matchdays.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are currently on a five-match winning run domestically heading into this weekend, outscoring those five opponents by a combined margin of 17-3.

Another victory this weekend would match their longest winning run in this competition since capturing six in a row from November 2022 to January 2023.

So far in 2025-26, Marseille have not conceded a single goal in the opening half of a Ligue 1 affair away from home, winning their previous two top-flight matches as the visitors.

Meanwhile, Les Phoceens have netted a league high 21 goals in the competition so far, scoring multiple times on five occasions this season.

The last time they travelled to the North of France to face Lens, Marseille came away with a 3-1 victory, ending a two-game losing run for them at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

Sage should have a full squad to choose from this weekend, as there are no Lens injuries to report, while Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou is eligible to return from his red card suspension.

Odsonne Edouard and Samson Baidoo scored in the first and second half, respectively, to give them a narrow victory over Paris FC last Sunday.

On the Marseille side, Ruben Blanco has a knee issue, Geoffrey Kondogbia remains a question mark due to a calf strain, Hamed Traore is doubtful with a leg problem and Amine Gouiri will be also questionable because of an upper back injury.

Mason Greenwood netted four times in their matchday eight triumph, giving him six on the season, with Robinio Vaz and Michael Murillo also scoring in that contest.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Pavard, Aguerd, Balerdi, Palmieri; O’Riley, Nadir; Greenwood, Gomes, Paixao; Maupay

We say: Lens 1-1 Marseille

Marseille have thumped some extremely poor defensive sides domestically this season, but they are likely to find things a lot tougher against Lens who have shown plenty of poise at the back.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email