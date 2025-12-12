Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Benjamin Sesko setback revealed as two Red Devils players are ruled out of Old Trafford clash

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 13:43 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 13:45

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has provided a triple fitness update ahead of Monday's Premier League contest with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils moved into sixth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of their 4-1 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, and they are only one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace ahead of the next set of fixtures in England's top flight.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Amorim revealed that centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt would again be unavailable against Bournemouth.

Benjamin Sesko does have a chance of returning from a knee injury, although the striker had had a bout of food poisoning which could see him ruled out once again.

"Maguire is out. De Ligt is out. Ben, we have to see if he is available. He had some food poisoning – we have two trainings still," said Amorim during his press conference.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United vs. Bournemouth: Maguire, De Ligt ruled out of Cherries contest

Amorim later provided further information on De Ligt's issue, with the Netherlands international set to miss a third Premier League match in a row.

"I think he has something in his back. I don't know for sure. He finished the game against Crystal Palace, but sometimes he feels pain, and we have to be careful with that," said Amorim.

Maguire, meanwhile, has been absent since the clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break.

A thigh problem will see the experienced defender miss a fifth straight Premier League match on Monday, but Man United remain hopeful that he will return before the end of the year.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sesko remains a doubt for Bournemouth clash

Sesko appears to have recovered from the knee injury that he suffered against Tottenham, but it remains to be seen whether the striker is fit enough due to a recent bout of food poisoning.

The decision could be made to hold the striker back for the clash with Aston Villa on December 21, with that match coming ahead of a Boxing Day contest with Newcastle United.

As it stands, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui will be available to face Bournemouth despite their imminent departures to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations, although a final decision has not yet been made.