Liverpool transfer news: Reds start 'background work' on signing PSG star as Mo Salah replacement

By Carter White | 12 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 15:03

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.

The Egyptian king could make his final appearance for the Reds on the weekend when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield.

Salah conducted a bombshell interview with members of the press in the mix zone at Elland Road last Saturday night.

The right winger claimed that he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club and that he has no relationship with head coach Arne Slot.

The shocking comments of Salah led to his exclusion from Liverpool's Champions League squad at Inter Milan earlier this week.

© Imago

Liverpool eyeing up Barcola as Salah replacement?

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have already commenced 'background work' in their potential pursuit of a Salah replacement.

The report states that the Premier League champions are keen on the signing of PSG winger Barcola ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Liverpool are expected to face challenges in their move for the 23-year-old, who Les Parisiens want to keep at Parc des Princes.

With his contract in the French capital expiring during the summer of 2028, PSG could drive a hard bargain for the player.

Given his insecure position in the starting XI of Luis Enrique this season, Barcola is supposedly open to exploring his options elsewhere.

A final farewell for Salah?

Following Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday, Salah will depart for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

The iconic Anfield attacker might be out of the Merseyside door in the New Year, with a transfer to Saudi Arabia mooted.

As a result, this weekend's match could be the final chance for Liverpool supporters to see Salah play for their club.