Preview: FC Winterthur vs FC Thun - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 14 Dec 2025 11:06

Top meets bottom in the Swiss Super League on Tuesday, as table-toppers FC Thun make the trip to face cellar-dwellers FC Winterthur at Stadion Schutzenwiese.

The visitors arrive coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat on Saturday to second-placed St. Gallen, with the gap at the top narrowed to just three points.

Match preview

Fresh from promotion out of the Swiss Challenge League, Thun have been this season's surprise package, exceeding all expectations by setting the early pace in the top flight despite never having won the division before.

While the unlikely pacesetters enjoyed a scintillating start to the campaign, this mid-season dip has tested their title credentials, having won just twice in their last five outings.

Away from home, however, the league-leading minnows have been formidable, claiming six victories from eight on their travels this term —the best record in the Swiss top flight.

Christopher Ibayi has been central to their success, with the forward currently the club's top scorer in the Super League, having found the back of the net on seven occasions so far.

© Imago / Imago

Winterthur, by contrast, have endured a torrid campaign and sit rooted to the foot of the table with just two wins to their name all season.

Defensive frailties have been Patrick Rahmen's side’s undoing, having conceded a league-high 46 goals so far this term.

There have been tentative signs of improvement recently, though, with only one defeat in their last three league matches and their second win of the season coming in that run — a 3-1 triumph away at Luzern.

That mini-revival continued on Saturday when Roman Buess converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete a dramatic comeback and earn a point against FC Zurich in a 2-2 draw.

Recent meetings between the two sides have seen Thun come out on top, winning the reverse fixture 3-0 in October, with Mauro Lustrinelli’s side going unbeaten in their last three encounters with Winterthur, winning two and drawing one.

FC Winterthur Swiss Super League form:

LLLWLD

FC Winterthur form (all competitions):

LLWLLD

FC Thun Swiss Super League form:

WWLLWL

Team News

© Imago / Imago

Winterthur are set to be without Loic Luthi (thigh), Dario Ulrich (ligament), and Nishan Burkart (unspecified) — absences that leave Rahmen little room for tactical manoeuvre.

Elsewhere, Thun have Mattias Kait (foot) and goalkeeper Nino Ziswiler (knee) currently in the treatment room, with both likely to watch on from the sidelines on Tuesday.

Captain Marco Burki, who missed out due to suspension on Saturday, is eligible for selection once more and is expected to return to the fold.

However, left-back Ashvin Balaruban and English striker Layton Stewart - formerly of Liverpool's academy - have both struggled with illness and are doubtful.

FC Winterthur possible starting lineup:

Kapino; Rohner, Arnold, Durrer, Diaby; Jankewitz, Zuffi, Dansoko, Golliard, Kasami; Hunziker

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Burki, Franke, Huele; Janjicic, Bertone, Meichtry, Matoshi; Rastoder, Ibayi

We say: FC Winterthur 1-2 Thun

Thun will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's defeat, and with their strong away form and attacking edge, they will fancy their chances here. While Winterthur’s recent improvement will lend itself to a competitive game, the league leaders should have enough quality to edge it.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.