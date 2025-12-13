Liverpool injury news: Dominik Szoboszlai "ankle" update as club hope for Joe Gomez "surprise" after Brighton & Hove Albion

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 23:38 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 01:35

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai suffered an ankle injury that looks worrying, while Joe Gomez picked up a muscle problem on Saturday.

The Merseysiders' afternoon at Anfield saw them claim three points in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion, winning 2-0 thanks to a brace from number nine Hugo Ekitike.

While Slot will be delighted that the immediate pressure on his job has eased, his team did not leave the stadium unscathed.

Gomez was subbed off for Mohamed Salah in the 26th minute, while Szoboszlai was brought off seven minutes from time.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Slot did not reveal a return timeline for either player, but he hoped for positive news, saying: "If I have a player who goes off with a muscle injury like Joe, that's normally not a positive thing.

"I would not expect him to be in the squad next week [at Tottenham Hotspur], but sometimes you get a positive surprise.

"[With] Dom, it was his ankle. It didn't look great when I just saw him, but he has unbelievable mentality so let's hope for the best."

Gomez started as a right-back on Saturday before Szoboszlai moved into that spot from midfield, and their injuries could cause significant selection problems ahead of the team's game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

© Imago / Buzzi

How many games could Dominik Szoboszlai miss for Liverpool?

Fans will hope that Szoboszlai's ankle injury was not a serious one, and a Grade 1 issue would only necessiate one to two weeks on the treatment table, and he may even be part of the team to face Tottenham.

A Grade 2 injury could involve a partial ligament tear, which would require three to six weeks of rest, recovery and rehabilitation.

Anything more serious could see Szoboszlai miss months of action, but while a Grade 3 would could lead to two to three months of inaction, complications because of a complete ligament tear or rupture could force the Hungarian to be sidelined for even longer.

Considering the 25-year-old has undoubtedly been Liverpool's best player this term, an extended absence would likely be hugely damaging.

How could Liverpool lineup against Tottenham Hotspur?

Slot is fortunate that Conor Bradley is available for selection having recently returned from injury, and he is certain to be selected on the right side of defence against Tottenham Hotspur in Gomez's absence.

The Northern Irishman has experienced numerous difficulties this campaign and has struggled defensively, though Slot is unlikely to move Curtis Jones into the backline given he has performed excellently in midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz may join Jones in the middle of the pitch behind a front two consisting of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the Merseysiders' only fit senior centre-backs, but should either pick up an injury in the coming week, then youngster such as Wellity Lucky may have to be selected.