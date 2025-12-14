Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah latest as Ibrahima Konate gives “love” verdict amid exit talk rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Dec 2025 00:25 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 00:26

Mohamed Salah loves Liverpool and will play for the team again, centre-back Ibrahima Konate has claimed following the team's 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds managed to beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League, with Hugo Ekitike scoring twice.

One of the striker's goals was assisted by Salah, who came on as a first-half substitute having not been named in the starting lineup for a fifth consecutive match.

The Egyptian's extraordinary criticisms of boss Arne Slot and the club's hierarchy has fuelled speculation that he could be sold in January.

Speaking to French TV channel Canal+, Reds defender Konate expressed his view that Salah will play for the club again, saying: "Personally, no, I don't think [he has played his last game for us]. Today you saw how much he loves this club.

"What happened with him you have to understand the frustration sometimes felt by players who have such a career, who have done so much. He is a player that everyone loves, the coach loves, he loves the coach, everyone loves each other at this club."

Salah will depart on Monday with the Egyptian national team to play at the Africa Cup of Nations, and there are fears that he could be sold before returning to Anfield.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Liverpool 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: What can Arne Slot achieve?

Liverpool are not unbeaten in their last five games, with the Merseysiders winning three times in that period while keeping three clean sheets.

Brighton created enough chances on Saturday to score, but considering the Reds had lost nine of the 12 games prior to their unbeaten streak, the weekend's performance was another step forward.

Arne Slot's side are currently sixth in the Premier League with 26 points, and they are only two points from fourth-placed Chelsea.

First-placed Arsenal are 10 points ahead and the title is almost certainly out of reach, but perhaps the club could experience more success in Europe.

Liverpool have beaten Real Madrid, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Inter Milan without conceding a single goal this season, and given the Reds have shown they can perform against the best, a deep run in the Champions League should not be ruled out.

January transfer window: What do Liverpool need after Joe Gomez injury?

The injury to Joe Gomez led to the introduction of Mohamed Salah on Saturday, but the Englishman's injury means that Slot has just two senior centre-backs available to him.

Virgil van Dijk is 34 and cannot be expected to solve the team's defensive issues on his own, while partner Konate has made numerous mistakes this season and has a long history of injury problems.

The addition of a central defender in January is a must, and if they can convince Crystal Palace to sell Marc Guehi, then it is surely a deal that they should complete.

Considering that Slot has also started to use four midfielders in his starting XI, it may be wise to make an addition in the middle of the pitch, especially if Dominik Szoboszlai's injury turns out to be serious.