Mohamed Salah breaks Wayne Rooney Premier League record with momentous Liverpool assist vs. Brighton

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 16:44 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 16:44

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah broke an all-time Premier League record with a momentous assist against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old was prematurely sent on for the injured Joe Gomez at Anfield, marking his return to competitive action after a brief exile from Arne Slot's ranks.

Salah was omitted from Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan after letting rip last weekend, accusing Liverpool of throwing him under the bus and breaking promises after he was benched for the third game running.

The former Chelsea attacker was only considered for a spot among the substitutes today as well, but Gomez's injury and a lack of alternative right-backs saw Slot turn to Salah in the 26th minute.

The Golden Boot winner sent Slot quite the selection message with an effervescent display for the remainder of the first half, before claiming a historic helper on the hour mark for Hugo Ekitike.

Mohamed Salah breaks Wayne Rooney record in Liverpool vs. Brighton

© Iconsport / PA Images

Salah's inswinging corner was on the money for the France international, who powered a header beyond Bart Verbruggen in front of the Kop to register his and Liverpool's second of the afternoon.

In doing so, the Egypt international set a new record for the most Premier League goal involvements for one club, registering an unrivalled 277th for the reigning champions at Anfield.

Salah had previously been locked on 276 combined goals and assists with Wayne Rooney, who was responsible for 183 Premier League goals and 93 Premier League assists for Manchester United, for nearly six weeks.

The 33-year-old's most recent top-flight contribution before today came against Aston Villa on November 1, but he has finally entered a class of his own, writing an all-too familiar chapter of Premier League history in front of his beloved fans.

Salah now has 188 goals and 89 assists to show for Liverpool in the English top flight, adding to the two goals and one assist he managed during the 2013-14 Premier League campaign for Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah moves level with ex-Liverpool teammate in Premier League assists

277 - Mo Salah has 277 goal involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League (188 goals, 89 assists) - now the all-time record by a player for a single club in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney's 276 for Manchester United (183 goals, 93 assists). Only. pic.twitter.com/Fw0yAvVU9N — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2025

With 89 helpers to show for Liverpool and one assist in the Premier League for Chelsea, Salah has now drawn level with a former Reds teammate on 90 assists in the competition.

The Egyptian wing wizard has now set up as many Premier League goals as James Milner, who is still going strong for Brighton & Hove Albion but has been seldom seen in the past 12 months due to injury.

Salah is also just two assists away from matching Steven Gerrard's total of 92 in the Premier League, while seventh-placed David Silva (93) and sixth-placed Dennis Bergkamp (94) are also in his sights.

However, the attacker would need nothing short of a miracle to break the all-time Premier League assist record, currently held by Ryan Giggs's astronomical 162 for Man United.

