Liverpool handed 'fresh blow' in race to sign Bayern Munich star

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Dec 2025 13:16 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 13:21

Liverpool may have been handed a big blow in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Reds failed to sign Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, and while they retain interest in him, they expect strong competition for his signature next summer.

Ibrahima Konate's contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has yet to sign a new deal, complicating Liverpool's transfer planning.

The Reds have reportedly been checking on several options elsewhere and have taken a keen interest in Upamecano's situation at Bayern.

The 27-year-old defender, like Konate, will become a free agent next summer, and despite Bayern's attempt to extend his deal, there has been no significant breakthrough so far.

Bayern confident over Upamecano deal

In the past few months, several Bayern chiefs have expressed their desire to keep hold of Upamecano, who has been enjoying a fantastic campaign under Vincent Kompany.

Bayern director Christoph Freund told reporters that they have held intensive, very constructive discussions with the defender and are very positive about reaching an agreement.

"Many things have been reported regarding this topic. One time it is said there's an agreement, the other time it is said he's gone. Upa is a world-class defender who's performing at the highest level and is in superb form," said Freund.

"He's a very important player for us. We're having intensive and very constructive discussions. It's also a very important decision for him. He feels very comfortable with the team and the coach.

"We're positive; it doesn't matter if it happens a day earlier or later – what's important for us is that it happens. It won't drag on indefinitely. There will be a decision at some point."

Situation hangs in the balance, but Liverpool could suffer blow

© Imago / Eibner

According to a report from Bild, Bayern are not close to reaching an agreement with Upamecano, and contract talks have been at a standstill for weeks.

The Frenchman's agent has already presented their financial demands, and they are unwilling to lower their value.

Upamecano has been one of Bayern's key players over the years, and he feels he deserves to become one of the top earners if he stays in Munich, earning around £17.5m per year.

The report claims that Upamecano and his agents are in no rush to extend his contract and are patiently waiting for a response from Bayern, with the process taking several months.

For Liverpool, this is neither an encouragement nor a huge blow, as they have their own work to do - that is, sort out Konate's future, one way or another.

Upamecano has repeatedly stated his love for Bayern, and it appears the German giants are increasingly confident they will reach an agreement with him at some point.

The Reds need a new centre-back in January after Giovanni Leoni's ACL injury, and they could look to make a concrete effort to land Guehi at a cut-price deal.

Both Liverpool and Bayern have been reportedly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, but any transfer in January is highly unlikely.