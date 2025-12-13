Preview: Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 Dec 2025 11:52

After back-to-back draws, Fenerbahce will be keen to return to winning ways in the Turkish Super Lig when they host Konyaspor on Monday night, with further dropped points threatening to derail their title challenge.

The Yellow Canaries have slipped to third in the table and now sit three points behind leaders Galatasaray, with just two fixtures remaining before the halfway stage of the campaign.

Match preview

Fenerbahce remain unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions (9W, 5D), yet recent results have tested their patience, as three consecutive 1-1 draws — two in the league and one in the Europa League — briefly stalled their momentum during a critical phase of the season.

The first of those league stalemates came in the derby against Galatasaray, a match they entered knowing victory would have taken them top of the table.

A similar outcome away to Istanbul Basaksehir followed, allowing Galatasaray to extend their advantage and enabling Trabzonspor to leapfrog Fenerbahce into second place.

That run was emphatically halted on Thursday, when Domenico Tedesco’s side produced a commanding 4-0 victory away at SK Brann in the Europa League.

Buoyed by that response, Fenerbahce now aim to build a late surge before the winter break, with home matches against Konyaspor and Eyupspor offering a chance to regain lost ground.

History and home form both favour the hosts, with Fenerbahce unbeaten in their last five meetings with Konyaspor (4W, 1D) and have yet to lose a league game at Kadikoy this season (5W, 2D), making anything less than three points a significant setback in their bid to claim a first league title since 2013–14.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, continue to search for stability even after another managerial change, with Cagdas Atan yet to record a league win since taking charge.

Four league matches under him have yielded two draws and two defeats – and worryingly, three of those fixtures came against sides below them in the table, including a 2-0 loss to bottom club Fatih Karagumruk.

A goalless draw with Antalyaspor and a 1-1 stalemate against Caykur Rizespor have done little to ease concerns, leaving the Anatolian Eagles without a league victory in five matches (2D, 3L).

While a 4-1 Turkish Cup win over third-tier Musspor provided brief relief, league form remains the priority as the threat of relegation looms.

No side has collected fewer points than Konyaspor over the last five league rounds, and failure to improve could see them enter the winter break in the bottom three, despite a potentially decisive clash with Kayserispor still to come.

Team News

Fenerbahce will again be without defenders Nelson Semedo and Caglar Soyuncu, both sidelined through injury.

Captain Mert Yandas also misses out as he continues to serve a suspension while under investigation for alleged betting breaches.

Ismail Yuksek is a doubt after suffering a facial injury against Brann, while Marco Asensio was absent from that match due to a muscle problem.

Brazilian midfielder Talisca will be looking to carry momentum into this fixture after scoring a hat-trick in Norway, while Kerem Akturkoglu also found the net in midweek.

Konyaspor have terminated the contract of 28-year-old Senegalese player Alassane Ndao following his arrest in a betting-related operation.

Adil Demirbag is serving a 45-day ban for his involvement in the same scandal, while Ufuk Akyol and Marko Jevtovic remain sidelined with ligament injuries.

Riechedly Bazoer is also unavailable, and Karahan Subasi is doubtful after being forced off against Caykur Rizespor.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Yuksek, Fred; Nene, Talisca, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yagzili, Subasi, Guilherme; Jin-ho; Perdinho, Ibrahimoglu, Bjorlo, Bardhi; Nayir

We say: Fenerbahce 3-0 Konyaspor

Fenerbahce’s attack has struggled in recent weeks, but Thursday’s win over Brann should have eased that pressure – now, it feels less like a question of whether the Yellow Canaries will win on Monday, and more about how many goals they will score.

