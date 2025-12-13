Tottenham have second Antoine Semenyo secret weapon as transfer approach 'considered' for £47.5m attacker

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 08:40 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 08:40

Tottenham Hotspur could boost their chances of signing Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo by selling Brennan Johnson to a Premier League rival during the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites are expected to be one of three main contenders for Semenyo during the January transfer window, joining Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign the £65m attacker.

Due to a release clause in Semenyo's Bournemouth contract, the Cherries will be powerless to prevent the ex-Bristol City man leaving next month if an interested party shows a willingness to fork out that fee.

Tottenham are understood to already have one secret weapon over Man Utd and Liverpool in the race for Semenyo, and the Lilywhites may now have a second ace up their sleeve in the three-way transfer fight.

According to Sky Sports News, Crystal Palace have taken an interest in signing Wales international attacker Brennan Johnson as they scope out replacements for the Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ismaila Sarr.

Spurs set for possible Antoine Semenyo boost amid Brennan Johnson interest

© Imago

Johnson, 24, has struggled to establish himself under Thomas Frank in the current season, making just six starts in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.

The former Nottingham Forest attacker has come up with a respectable four goals in 19 games across all tournaments this season, but he is down the pecking order when it comes to Spurs' attackers.

Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison are all preferred to Johnson in the final third, and Palace are now said to be considering an approach for the Wales international next month.

Tottenham paid £47.5m to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest in 2023, and the 24-year-old went on to score one of the most significant goals in Spurs' history - the winner in last season's Europa League final triumph over Manchester United.

Johnson has registered a total of 27 goals and 18 assists in 104 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, and he still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract in North London.

Should Tottenham worry about Antoine Semenyo's form decline?

© Imago / Sportimage

Spurs may not be able to demand a profit on Johnson, but money is not an issue for the Lilywhites, who recently received a £100m cash injection from the Lewis family trust.

Any funds raised through Johnson's prospective sale would simply be a bonus for Spurs - in terms of a transfer fee or wage packet - for Semenyo, although the Ghana international has experienced a dramatic decline in form of late.

Semenyo registered a terrific six goals and three assists in his first seven games of the Premier League season, but he has since failed to directly contribute to a goal in any of his last seven top-flight matches.

The ongoing speculation surrounding Semenyo's future may have played a part in his drop-off, though, and he has enough credit in the bank to generate significant interest despite his current lack of output.