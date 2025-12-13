Arsenal have 23-year-old X-factor for Wolves Premier League clash as stunning set-piece stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 08:00 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 08:03

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta can call on a certain X-factor when the Gunners tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

The 8pm kickoff pits first against worst in North London, in what may be the biggest mismatch on paper in the entire English top-flight season.

Arsenal lead their doomed visitors by an astonishing 31 points and 19 places in the Premier League table, where they also hold a two-point advantage over closest challengers Manchester City in the title race.

The Gunners' last top-flight outing ended in a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, but they recovered from that setback in fine fashion with a 3-0 trouncing of Club Brugge in Wednesday's Champions League showdown.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli stole the show for the North London giants in Belgium, the former netting twice before the latter capped off the scoring with a wonderful curling strike.

Both players are at risk of losing their spots in the starting lineup on Saturday, though, as Madueke is likely to drop out for Bukayo Saka, while Eberechi Eze could step in for Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal vs. Wolves: Why Noni Madueke could be Mikel Arteta's X-factor

© Imago / Sportimage

However, Madueke could prove to be a game-changer for Arsenal, as the former Chelsea man enjoys facing the Old Gold more than any other team.

Indeed, Madueke has scored four goals against Wolves in the past - his most against a single club in any competition, and also his joint-most goal involvements against one senior team.

The England international has also had a direct hand in four goals against Aston Villa - one of his own and three assists - and he has only registered more combined goals and assists against Vitesse's Under-19 side.

Madueke's four goals against Wolves came in both of his appearances for Chelsea last season, as he followed up a wonderful Molineux hat-trick with a solitary strike at Stamford Bridge in a 3-1 victory.

Arteta should not have to turn to the cavalry against a team on course to become the worst in Premier League history, but with Madueke fond of a goal against Wolves and riding high on the back of midweek, he could be a decisive factor if needs be.

Arsenal vs. Wolves: Striking stat shows shift in Gunners' attacking play

Madueke netted both of his goals from open play against Club Brugge, a 25-yard thunderbolt before a close-range header at the back stick early in the second half.

The one-time Tottenham Hotspur youngster is arguably more dynamic than his counterpart Saka, but both excel in one-vs-one situations, and the latter also has his perpetual set-piece threat going for him.

However, an Arsenal side who were formerly devastating from dead-ball situations - leading to them being coined as 'set piece FC' by rival fans - have displayed a new-found attacking verve in recent weeks.

Arteta's men scored 12 of their first 17 Premier League goals this season from set-pieces, but each of their last 11 top-flight strikes has come from open play.

Viktor Gyokeres's header against Burnley was the last time Arsenal netted from a dead-ball situation in the Premier League - the loss of Gabriel Magalhaes to injury has no doubt played a key part in their offensive shift.