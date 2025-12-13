Preview: Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 13 Dec 2025 07:45

New Mainz 05 manager Urs Fischer is set for a baptism of fire as his side take on Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena this Sunday.

The dominant league leaders are in the midst of a four-match winning run, while Mainz have not tasted victory since the start of November.

Match preview

Bayern appear to be back to their best following their slight hiccup at the end of November, which saw them draw with Union Berlin and lose 3-1 away at Arsenal in the Champions League.

Vincent Kompany’s men have won four straight matches since that disappointment at the Emirates, scoring 14 goals along the way.

Five of those goals were scored last weekend as Bayern dismantled Stuttgart away from home, further underlining their dominance in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians continued their winning run last Tuesday night as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League – the seventh time in 10 games that Bayern have scored three or more goals.

Kompany’s men are eight points clear at the top of the standings, with the likes of RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen all struggling to keep pace.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Urs Fischer could have delayed negotiations and avoided making his Mainz managerial debut against arguably the strongest side in world football.

Instead, the former Union Berlin boss has agreed to take on the challenge, with Mainz now looking to pull off an almighty shock away at the Allianz Arena.

Die Nullfunfer are rock bottom of the Bundesliga, sitting six points away from safety and two points away from their next closest team, St Pauli.

Mainz have only managed one league win this season, while enduring nine defeats from their 13 games – a record which explains why the club had to part ways with Bo Henriksen.

The strugglers picked up a 1-1 draw against Poland’s Lech Poznan in the Europa Conference League over the weekend – a game which ended Mainz’s three-match scoreless run.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W W D W W W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

L D L D L L

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

L D L L L D

Team News

© Imago / Lackovic

Bayern Munich head into the weekend without Colombian forward Luis Diaz, who is suspended after reaching the yellow card limit.

On the injury front, Jamal Musiala continues his recovery from a broken calfbone, and he is expected to mark his return in January.

There are also question marks over French defender Sacha Boey, with some reports suggesting the 25-year-old may miss this weekend’s game due to injury.

New Mainz boss Fischer is not only dealing with a dreadful run of form but also an enormous absentee list.

Defender Anthony Caci is out of action with a thigh injury, while Maxim Dal misses out with a knee problem.

Experienced defender Phillipp Mwene is a doubt, while goalkeeper Robin Zentner has missed the last three games with a groin issue.

Elsewhere, midfielders Dominik Kohr and Paul Nebel are both suspended after picking up red cards.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Kim, Bischof; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Hanche-Olsen, Maloney, Leitsch; Da Costa, Sano, Amiri, Veratschnig; Weiper, Lee; Hollerbach

We say: Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz 05

Mainz fans expecting a new manager bounce may be disappointed as their team prepares to take on a goalscoring machine.

Bayern are rebuilding their winning run, and we are expecting the hosts to get over the line in comfortable fashion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.