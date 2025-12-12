Barcelona transfer news: Robert Lewandowski 'replacement' who could be available for £70m offers himself to La Liga champions

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 08:05 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 08:34

Inter Milan centre-forward Lautaro Martinez has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona, as the Catalan outfit prepare to bring in a replacement from Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are not believed to be planning to hand a new deal to Lewandowski, with the experienced striker therefore set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez are among the forwards being linked with moves to Camp Nou ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, according to reports in Spain, Martinez has emerged as an interesting option, with the Argentina international offering himself to the Catalan giants.

The 28-year-old has again been in strong form for Inter during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, including four goals in five Champions League matches.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Inter striker Martinez 'offers himself' to Barcelona

In total, Martinez has represented Inter on 354 occasions, scoring 164 times and registering 52 assists in the process, while he has 36 goals in 75 matches for Argentina.

The striker is said to want a change of scenery at this stage of his career, but a move will be complicated by the fact that his contract at San Siro is due to run until June 2029.

Martinez would bring a wealth of experience to Barcelona, while he is proven at the highest level, scoring 25 goals in 63 Champions League matches, while the South American has scored 122 goals in 251 appearances for Inter in the top flight of Italian football.

© Imago

Barcelona transfer news: How much would Martinez cost?

Inter would allegedly be prepared to listen to offers in the region of €80m (£70m) for Martinez next summer, but it remains to be seen whether Barcelona would be prepared to go to that amount.

The Catalan outfit are facing a dilemma next summer - sign a ready-made replacement for Lewandowski, with Martinez certainly fitting the bill, or bring in a younger player who could rotate with Ferran Torres.

Barcelona also have a decision to make when it comes to the future of Marcus Rashford, with the club having the option to sign the on-loan Manchester United attacker on a permanent basis.

Rashford has impressed for Hansi Flick's side, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions, but there have been suggestions that Barcelona would rather sign a younger player in that area of the field.