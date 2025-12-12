Real Madrid transfer news: Bundesliga outfit 'dreaming' of January move for Los Blancos attacker

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 07:47 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 08:35

Stuttgart are reportedly 'dreaming' of signing Real Madrid attacker Gonzalo Garcia in January.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Garcia, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in signing the Spaniard when the winter transfer window opens for business.

Leeds United are thought to be keen to bring the striker to the Premier League, but according to Sky Deutschland, there is also significant interest from Germany in the shape of Stuttgart.

The report claims that the Bundesliga outfit are 'dreaming' of a mid-season move for the 21-year-old, who is still waiting for his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign.

Garcia impressed during the Club World Cup, scoring four goals and registering one assist in six appearances, but he has not been able to find the back of the net in 14 appearances this term.

© Imago

Stuttgart 'determined' to sign Real Madrid striker Garcia

Garcia has gone 11 La Liga matches without finding the back of the net this season, although he has only been in from the start in Spain's top flight on one occasion.

The Spaniard was handed his first Champions League start of the campaign in the clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night, but he was replaced in the 58th minute, having found it difficult to make his mark.

Kylian Mbappe remains a doubt for Sunday's La Liga game against Alaves, but Garcia is likely to drop back down to the bench for the contest.

Garcia has a record of 30 goals and seven assists in 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, while he has scored five goals and registered three assists in 26 outings for Real Madrid's first team.

© Imago

Should Real Madrid allow Garcia to leave in January?

Garcia has made a healthy number of appearances for Real Madrid this season, featuring on 14 occasions for the first team, but he has found it difficult to make his mark.

The presence of Mbappe means that he will continue to find it difficult to secure starts, and a loan move during the winter window does make a lot of sense.

Stuttgart could be the perfect fit for the Spaniard, but a move to the Premier League will also surely appeal, with Leeds said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.