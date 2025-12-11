Barcelona vs. Osasuna: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga showdown at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 13:13 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 13:13

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make two changes to his starting XI for Saturday's La Liga contest with Osasuna at Camp Nou.

The Catalan outfit did not suffer any fresh fitness problems during their 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

However, Gavi (knee) and Dani Olmo (shoulder) remain unavailable for selection, while Ronald Araujo will again not be involved for personal reasons.

Flick, in theory, could name the same side from the European clash, but Marcus Rashford's impressive performance off the bench may see the Englishman come into the XI.

Such a move would likely see Fermin Lopez drop out of the side and Raphinha moved into the number 10 spot, while Ferran Torres is also expected to replace Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Torres has been in excellent form in La Liga this season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in 15 appearances, including a hat trick against Real Betis last time out.

Eric Garcia, who has recently signed a new contract, is again expected to feature in midfield, while there should be another spot in the middle of the back four for Gerard Martin.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, E Garcia; Yamal, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres