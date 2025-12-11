Barcelona vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 13:00 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 13:02

Barcelona will be aiming to post a seventh straight win in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign at home to Osasuna on Saturday evening.

The Catalan giants are top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while Osasuna are 15th in the division on 15 points.

Match preview

Barcelona are in a good place heading towards the end of a successful 2025, with the Catalan outfit top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while they are within two points of the top eight in the overall Champions League table.

Hansi Flick's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 success over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, with Jules Kounde registering twice, while they have been victorious in each of their last six league matches.

Indeed, Barcelona have beaten Elche, Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao, Alaves, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis during an impressive run of form, and a victory here would open up a seven-point lead over Real Madrid, who are not in action until Sunday.

Defensively, Barcelona remain suspect, conceding 20 times in their 16 matches, which is the joint-most in the top 12, but they have comfortably the best attacking record in the division, finding the back of the net on 47 occasions.

The Catalan team actually suffered a 4-2 loss to Osasuna away from home last season, but they were 3-0 winners in the reverse match and have not been beaten by Saturday's opponents in front of their own supporters since July 2020.

© Imago

Osasuna finished ninth in La Liga last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, so the team came incredibly close to European qualification.

Los Rojillos have underwhelmed so far this term, though, sitting down in 15th spot in the table, only managing to pick up 15 points from their first 15 games of the season.

Defensively, Osasuna have actually been relatively solid this term, conceding only 18, which is a stronger record than Barcelona, but they have had major issues down the other end of the field, only finding the back of the net on 14 occasions.

Alessio Lisci's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins, beating Ebro in the Copa del Rey at the start of the month before overcoming Levante in La Liga on December 8.

Osasuna have managed to win 21 of their previous 99 matches against Barcelona in all competitions, but they have been beaten in seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWWWWW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Osasuna La Liga form:

LDLLDW

Osasuna form (all competitions):

DLLDWW

Team News

© Imago

Barcelona will once again be without the services of Gavi (knee) and Dani Olmo (shoulder), while Ronald Araujo is still not available for personal reasons.

Head coach Flick could make two changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Frankfurt in the Champions League, with Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres potentially coming in for Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski.

Torres scored three times in Barcelona's win over Real Betis last weekend, and the Spaniard has a record of 11 goals in 15 league appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Osasuna, Iker Benito is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, but the visitors are otherwise in excellent shape ahead of their clash with the champions.

Ante Budimir has scored five times in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, and there is set to be a spot in the final third of the field for the experienced striker.

Meanwhile, Victor Munoz, Aimar Oroz and Ruben Garcia are also expected to be given attacking roles, as Osasuna look to find the right formula in the final third.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, E Garcia; Yamal, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Arguibide, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Osasuna

Barcelona's defensive issues could see Osasuna get their name on the scoresheet at Camp Nou, but we are finding it very difficult to predict the visitors picking up a positive result here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.