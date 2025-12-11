Barcelona vs. Osasuna: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 11:13 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 11:13

Barcelona will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they continue their campaign at home to Osasuna on Saturday evening. The Catalan giants are currently top of La Liga, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and Hansi Flick's side have won each of their last four matches. Barcelona are actually on a six-game winning run in Spain's top flight, meanwhile, with the team taking full advantage of Real Madrid's recent wobble. Flick's team were in Champions League action on Tuesday, recording a 2-1 victory over Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. Osasuna, meanwhile, have won their last two matches, including a 2-0 success over Levante in La Liga last time out, and they are currently 15th in the division, boasting 15 points from their first 15 games of the season. Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of Saturday's showdown in La Liga. Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 99

Osasuna wins: 21

Draws: 19

Barcelona wins: 59

This has been a fixture dominated by Barcelona throughout history, with the Catalan outfit winning 59 of their 99 games against Osasuna, suffering 21 defeats, while there have also been 19 draws.

Barcelona have managed 222 goals against Osasuna, meanwhile, and Lionel Messi is comfortably the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, netting 25 times against Los Rojillos during his time with the La Liga giants.

Seven of the last eight fixtures between the two sides in all competitions have ended in Barcelona wins, including a 1-0 success when the two teams locked horns in La Liga in January 2024.

However, Osasuna gained revenge in September 2024, recording a 4-2 success over Barcelona on home soil, which proved to be their first win over the Catalan team since July 2020.

The two teams locked horns for the reverse fixture in March 2025, and it was Barcelona that secured all three points courtesy of a 3-0 home success, with Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet.

Barcelona have won nine of their last 11 meetings in all competitions and have only been beaten twice since 2012.

In La Liga, the two teams have met on 86 occasions, with Barcelona leading the overall head-to-head record with 51 victories to Osasuna's 17, while there have also been 18 draws.

Two of Osasuna's last four league wins over Barcelona have actually come at Camp Nou, last triumphing in the famous stadium in July 2020.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 27, 2025: Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Sept 29, 2024: Osasuna 4-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 31, 2024: Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Jan 11, 2024: Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Sep 03, 2023: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 02, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Nov 08, 2022: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 13, 2022: Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2021: Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 06, 2021: Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 29, 2020: Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Jul 16, 2020: Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna (La Liga)

Aug 31, 2019: Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2017: Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna (La Liga)

Dec 10, 2016: Osasuna 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 16, 2014: Barcelona 7-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Oct 19, 2013: Osasuna 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2013: Barcelona 5-1 Osasuna (La Liga)

Aug 26, 2012: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 11, 2012: Osasuna 3-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

