Arsenal games Ben White could miss as Mikel Arteta suffers new injury worry in Wolves clash

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was dealt yet another defensive injury blow during Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been working around a depleted backline for a number of weeks, although they were at least able to welcome William Saliba back from a knock in time for the top vs. bottom battle.

Jurrien Timber also shook off a blow to take his place alongside Saliba, Ben White and Piero Hincapie in the backline, which was missing Gabriel Magalhaes once again due to a thigh concern.

Riccardo Calafiori also sat on the sidelines due to suspension, which saw Hincapie take his place at left-back, with White on the opposite side.

The Englishman has enjoyed a revival in the Arsenal first XI in recent weeks, as he was making his third successive start in the Premier League on Saturday night, but his race was run inside the first half.

Arsenal vs. Wolves: Ben White suffers new injury blow

Ben White has picked up an injury and is replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly.



Jurrien Timber moves to right-back, Piero Hincapie to centre-back.



It's another game where Arsenal's backline has been forced into a change.



White was one of several Arsenal players sprinting back after Hwang Hee-chan broke away, and the 28-year-old slowed down as the Wolves forward sped towards goal.

David Raya comfortably dealt with Hwang's attempt, but not before White was seen holding the back of his left thigh, and he went down for treatment after a few more minutes of play.

Arteta took no risks with the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, immediately bringing Myles Lewis-Skelly onto the field as a miffed White trudged off the field.

The Arsenal boss should be asked for an update on White in his post-game press conference, but Saturday's problem is the latest in a long line of recent issues for the injury-plagued right-back.

White missed a large chunk of the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury, and he was making just his 11th appearance of the campaign against Wolves before being prematurely withdrawn.

Arsenal injury blow: How long might Ben White be out for?

If White has sustained a hamstring tweak as expected, the 28-year-old can expect to miss at least three games for Arsenal, as even the most minor strains normally take two weeks to heal.

White should therefore be nowhere near the squad for next weekend's showdown with Everton, as well as the EFL Cup quarter-final battle with Crystal Palace in two Tuesdays' time.

The visit of former club Brighton may also come too soon for the defender, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to meet Unai Emery's Aston Villa in Arsenal's final match of 2025.

The fact that White was able to briefly play on and walk off unaided suggests that his injury is not severe, but it nevertheless gives Arteta yet another selection headache in defence.

