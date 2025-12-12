Team News: Arsenal vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 20:00

Premier League basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to pull off the shock of all shocks in Saturday night's showdown with leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Nineteen places and 31 points separate the two clubs in the top-flight rankings, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ARSENAL

Out: Riccardo Calafiori (suspended), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Leandro Trossard (knock), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (illness), William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

WOLVES

Out: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Leon Chiwone (knee), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Krejci, Agbadou, Toti; Tchatchoua, Gomes, Andre, Wolfe; Lopez; Arokodare, Strand Larsen