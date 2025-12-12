Arsenal injury latest: Mikel Arteta makes William Saliba prediction as Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber updates delivered

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 11:38

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has issued a quadruple team news update ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

The Gunners return to their North London home after a straightforward 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League, where Gabriel Jesus made his long-awaited comeback from an ACL injury.

However, Arteta was without no fewer than eight players for the sojourn to Belgium, and four of them - Max Dowman, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera - will play no part in the Wolves fixture either.

Declan Rice was absent from the Champions League victory due to illness, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber were missing due to fresh knocks, while William Saliba has been sidelined since his pre-Chelsea injury a few weeks ago.

Little detail on the latter's issue has been disclosed, and speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Arteta was first asked about Saliba's chances of facing Wolves.

Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta makes William Saliba injury prediction

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Spaniard expressed his optimism about the Frenchman's chances of facing Everton on December 20, but he kept his cards close to his chest regarding the visit of Wolves this weekend.

"We have to wait and see," Arteta said. "Yesterday we didn’t train, so we have an extra day between this afternoon, let’s see if he can be available or not. It remains the same. If you asked me for the Everton game, I think he will be fit; for tomorrow, I don’t know."

On Timber, the Gunners boss said: "Again, depends how he feels today. It was a knock that he picked, and he wasn’t feeling comfortable. So again, I think it’s a matter of days, but whether it’s tomorrow or not we’ll see."

Arteta stuck to a similar theme when asked about Rice, adding: "Let’s see how he is today. He was ill, that’s an illness, normally in a few days it gets resolved, but we have to wait and see."

Finally, the Arsenal boss was unhelpful as ever when quizzed on Trossard, saying: "Again, another one that is a matter of days. It sounds boring, but it’s the reality, so we don’t know."

What changes might Mikel Arteta make for Arsenal vs. Wolves?

Gooners should not be surprised to see at least one or two of Rice, Timber, Saliba and Trossard involved against Wolves, as Arteta does not exactly have a perfect track record when it comes to team news honesty.

Timber being available would allow Arteta to field the Dutchman alongside Piero Hincapie, and potentially push Christian Norgaard into a defensive midfield role, thus granting Martin Zubimendi a hard-earned rest.

Rice's likely return might spell danger for Mikel Merino, whose run in the first XI could come to an end if the Englishman is fit and Viktor Gyokeres is retained up front.

The Swede was less of a threat than the returning Jesus against Club Brugge, but the latter may not be in a position to start games just yet.

However, goalscorers Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli may both be displaced by Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, as Arsenal seek to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.