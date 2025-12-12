Crystal Palace vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Dec 2025 11:17 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 11:17

FA Cup final foes from 2024-25 collide in a fascinating Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon, as Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park in gameweek 16 of the 2025-26 season.

Oliver Glasner memorably got one over Pep Guardiola in the glorious Wembley sunshine several months ago, and his cup-winning crop are showing no signs of slowing down as they strive for the biggest continental adventures of them all.

Back-to-back wins over Burnley and Fulham have propelled the Eagles into the Champions League places in the Premier League table, where they sit just two places and five points worse off than a title-chasing Man City crop.

Pep Guardiola's side could even finish the weekend in first place if they prevail and Arsenal suffer a disastrous defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, as the Gunners' loss to Aston Villa allowed them to reduce the gap to a mere two points by beating Sunderland.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Head-to-head record

Crystal Palace and Manchester City have faced each other a total of 74 times across all competitions, with the Citizens leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 39 wins to the Eagles' 18, while there have also been 17 draws played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in January 1921 when Crystal Palace won 2-0 on home soil in the first round of the FA Cup. Man City had to wait just over five years to get their revenge in the fifth round, and did so in emphatic fashion as they smashed the Eagles 11-4 at Maine Road, unsurprisingly their biggest win over the London club to date.

Palace and Man City played each other regularly in the old Divisions One and Two between the mid-1960s and early 1990s, with the Citizens winning 14 times and drawing seven of their 30 league encounters during that period.

At the beginning of the Premier League era (from 1992), Palace drew each of their first three meetings with City in the division, before cruising to a 4-0 League Cup win and a 2-1 league victory in the space of four months in 1995. Both teams then dropped into the second tier and faced each other six times over a three-year period, winning two, drawing two and losing two games each.

Since then, Man City have dominated this fixture across league and cup competitions, winning 21, drawing five and losing only four of their last 30 meetings.

Crystal Palace have only come out on top in two of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Man City (D5 L13), and both of those victories were secured at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018 and October 2020.

April 2015 was the last time Palace beat Man City in a PL game at Selhurst Park (2-1), while the Citizens have since won two games by a 5-0 scoreline, two by a 4-0 scoreline, two by a 4-2 scoreline and one by a 5-2 scoreline at the Etihad in April 2025 after coming from two goals down.

However, the Eagles soared to the biggest win in their history in May 2025 as they beat Man City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium to win their first-ever major trophy.

Raheem Sterling and Yaya Toure are the highest-scoring players in this fixture with seven goals each for Man City, while Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland are next on the list with six strikes each.

Last 20 meetings

May 17, 2025: Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City (FA Cup Final)

Apr 12, 2025: Man City 5-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2024: Crystal Palace 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Crystal Palace 2-4 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2023: Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2021: Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 01, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2021: Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2020: Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2019: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2018: Man City 2-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2017: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2017: Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 06, 2017: Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2017: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Nov 19, 2016: Crystal Palace 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

