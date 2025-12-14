Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden sink spirited Eagles

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 15:58 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 16:12

​​​​​​Erling Haaland scored Premier League goals number 101 and 102 to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Reuniting a few months on from the Eagles' FA Cup final triumph in May, Oliver Glasner's troops had the better of the first half, but the hosts would lament their many wasted chances when City's talisman took his first.

Haaland had just two touches in the Palace penalty box in the first half, but one of them was a pinpoint header to put Pep Guardiola's side into the ascendancy shortly before the break.

The Sky Blues also survived a brief Palace surge at the start of the second 45, before seemingly moving out of sight as Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden combined for the latter to score for the fourth Premier League game in a row.

The hosts did not give up the ghost heading into the final 10 minutes, but a pair of mistakes allowed Haaland to register his second and City's third of the day from the penalty spot to erase any doubt.

Guardiola's second-placed side have therefore moved back to within two points of Arsenal in the Premier League table, while Palace remain fifth, two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arsenal got very, very lucky last night. But there was undoubtedly a small element of fortune to City's success today, even if the scoreline did not reflect it.

Crystal Palace generated over two Expected Goals and had more than double the shots of their visitors, but a lack of ruthlessness bedevilled Glasner's side, for whom nothing went right today.

The FA Cup holders only had themselves to blame today, whereas City - and in particular, Haaland - made the key moments count when they came, the Scandinavian sensation scoring with his only two goals on target.

Foden's majestic midfield performance and Cherki's creative excellence were further highlights of another effective display from Man City, who should be lacking no belief whatsoever about their ability to rein in Arsenal in the title race.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Crystal Palace (41st min, Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City)

The road to 200 starts now! He has barely been in the game, but he needs just one touch to make a crucial impact.

Matheus Nunes sends a delightful cross into the box from the right half-space, and Haaland guides a perfect header across goal and into the far corner for his 101st strike in the Premier League.

Phil Foden goal vs. Crystal Palace (69th min, Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City)

Created by Cherki, finished by Foden!

The former bursts infield from the right-hand side after City win the ball back, speeding away from the newly-introduced Will Hughes and staying on his feet despite getting clipped by Adam Wharton.

Cherki lays off Foden on the edge of the D, and the Englishman arrows a terrific low finish into the bottom corner with Thomas Tuchel watching on.

89th min: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City (Erling Haaland)

Game, set, Haaland.

A slip from Tyrick Mitchell allows Savinho to burst forward on the counter-attack, and the Brazilian is clipped by Dean Henderson's hand as he goes around the goalkeeper.

Haaland does what he does best from 12 yards, giving Henderson the eyes and rolling the ball into the bottom corner to put the seal on a stellar win.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

Foden and Cherki deserve their plaudits, but when City were under the cosh and needed an ice-cold killer to relieve the pressure on their shoulders, the indomitable Haaland kept his composure in the key moments.

Not only did the Norwegian score two goals from just two shots on target, he won seven of his 11 duels on the ground and in the air, and his heavyweight battle with Maxence Lacroix was a fun one to watch all game long.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 38%-62% Man City

Shots: Crystal Palace 16-7 Man City

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 4-6 Man City

Corners: Crystal Palace 2-2 Man City

Fouls: Crystal Palace 9-6 Man City

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

The Conference League takes centre stage for Palace next Thursday, when the Eagles host KuPS, only two days before a Premier League trip to Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Man City host Brentford in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, before welcoming West Ham United at the Etihad next Saturday.

