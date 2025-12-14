Pep Guardiola joins exclusive Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson club in Man City victory over Crystal Palace

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 16:30

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joined Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger in an exclusive Premier League club in the Sky Blues' 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Fresh from taking down Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League, Man City maintained their top-flight title charge and avenged their FA Cup final loss to Oliver Glasner's men in the English capital.

Erling Haaland's 101st Premier League goal put the visitors into the ascendancy, before Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden combined for the latter to put Man City two goals to the good.

The ruthless Haaland then erased any doubt late on, converting a cool penalty for his second of the match after Savinho had been brought down by Eagles number one Dean Henderson.

The Citizens came under the cosh throughout the match, but Palace were bereft of a clinical edge all afternoon, allowing Guardiola to enter yet another elite Premier League party.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City: Pep Guardiola emulates Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson

© Imago / Focus Images

Man City have now won 150 Premier League games under Guardiola while scoring at least three goals, making the Catalan coach just the third manager to hit that landmark in the competition.

Manchester United icon Ferguson won 245 games for the Red Devils with at least three goals, while Arsenal Invincible Wenger led the Gunners to 228 wins with a trio of strikes or more.

The scoreline perhaps flattered Man City, but the Sky Blues were rewarded for their merciless finishing in the final third and are now back to within two points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

While Haaland bagged a brace, Foden earned most of the plaudits on Sunday, scoring his 10th goal of the season in all competitions and earning praise for his industrious midfield performance.

Phil Foden reveals "most important thing" in Man City's win over Crystal Palace

© Imago / Focus Images

The 25-year-old spoke to Sky Sports News at full time, where he revealed the "most important thing" to Man City's triumph over their fellow Champions League chasers.

"It's a really difficult game," Foden said. "We know what they are about. They make it tricky, set up well and have quality players on the break. The first half we were just trying to figure them out. Second half we started to hurt them more and in the end we killed the game off.

"The most important thing is patience. I think we maybe tried to attack too quickly. In the second half we did a lot better. That was the key for getting the result today. We had more control and more passes that is the City way. It is a full team performance.

"Really happy. I have been in great form in the Premier League recently and I'm delighted to keep that (scoring) going."

City now have two full days to recover before hosting Brentford in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, and the Sky Blues then prepare to welcome West Ham United to the Etihad in the Premier League next Saturday.