Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Price 'revealed' for Premier League 'goal machine' as Thomas Frank aims for Champions League

Brentford have priced striker Igor Thiago at £70m ahead of the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur keen, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs' season has taken a turn for the worse, with the club suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The loss left the Londoners in 11th place in the Premier League with 22 points, and fans have become frustrated by the team's lack of attacking ambition.

Thomas Frank revealed prior to Sunday's match Tottenham intend to make additions in the winter amid criticisms of his forwards, with signings sought to help secure European football.

The Mirror report that Igor Thiago of Brentford could be available for £70m, though Spurs may face competition from Aston Villa for his signature.

Igor Thiago in profile: Should Tottenham sign Brentford striker?

Thiago is current the second top scorer in the Premier League, with his tally of 11 goals only bettered by Manchester City's Erling Haaland (17).

It should be noted that the 24-year-old has scored six penalties, though perhaps he should not be judged too harshly considering he has been key to much of Brentford's attacking play.

The Bees have averaged the fifth-lowest possession figure in the Premier League this season (43.4%), and they have relied upon the centre-forward as an outlet, using his immense physicality, strength and pace to advance up the pitch.

Thiago has only played 24 Premier League games in his career, so while he has performed excellently at the Gtech Community Stadium, spending such an amount on him in January could be risky.

Champions League race: Can Tottenham Hotspur finish in the top four?

Spurs only managed to produce one shot on target against Forest when they clashed on Sunday, and they have found it difficult to generate chances against deep defences, something that must be addressed as the season progresses.

Sides like Liverpool and Chelsea are yet to show they can consistently earn positive results, and Frank will be thankful that the teams above them are yet to pull away in the race for Champions League football.

Tottenham are six points from fourth-placed Chelsea, but while that gap is not insurmountable, the side are trending in the wrong direction.

Spurs have lost four, drawn two and won one of their last seven matches in the Premier League, and with games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Sunderland up next in their next three top-flight fixtures, the gap to the top four could soon grow.