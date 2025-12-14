Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Callum Hudson-Odoi ups Thomas Frank pressure

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Dec 2025 16:07 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 16:08

Nottingham Forest's 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the City Ground dealt a blow to the visitors' hopes of securing Champions League football.

The hosts dominated the opening stages of the game, with midfielder Ibrahim Sangare striking the post with a powerful header.

Forest would eventually take the lead just before the half-hour mark, when Sangare snatched possession from an unaware Archie Gray before squaring to Callum Hudson-Odoi for a tap in.

The goalscorer then doubled his side's lead shortly after half time after his attempted cross from the left curled in at the far post.

There was time for Sangare to net a deserved goal from distance in the closing stages, and his sliced strike was enough to claim all three points.

Forest's victory leaves them in 16th place with 18 points, five clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, while Tottenham end the weekend in 11th place with 22 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Forest boss Sean Dyche has long been regarded as a survival expert, and his team's rugged displays against the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham this season has demonstrated that he is still a capable top-flight coach.

The hosts have now won four of their last six Premier League games, and their improved form of late has given them breathing room in the race to avoid the drop.

Thomas Frank has been criticised by Tottenham supporters for his failure to get the most out of talents like Xavi Simons so far, and it is concerning that they only produced one shot on target in the entire game.

Spurs are six points from fourth-placed Chelsea, but they are also only four points in front of Forest, and they could soon find themselves slipping further down the table.

The Londoners have now lost four, drawn two and won just one of their last seven Premier League matches, and fans will be fearing another bottom-half finish.

European football in some capacity should be the minimum requirement from Frank, but it is difficult to see them achieving Champions League football if their poor form continues.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

6th min: Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) hits post

Ibrahim Sangare gets onto the end of Nicolo Savona's cross from the right, darting to meet the ball in the middle of the box, but his effort crashes against the base of the post.

Forest dominate the early moments!

Callum Hudson-Odoi goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (28th min, Nottingham Forest 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur)

A moment to forget for Archie Gray and Vicario ?



Ibrahim Sangaré brilliantly dispossesses him and plays it to Callum Hudson-Odoi to tap in and give Forest the lead! pic.twitter.com/N5JQVIgnVc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Archie Gray fails to see an onrushing Sangare and loses possession of Guglielmo Vicario's pass on the edge of his own box, before the Forest man squares across to Callum Hudson-Odoi to tap home from the right.

A horrible mistake by Gray!

Callum Hudson-Odoi goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (50th min, Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur)

Callum Hudson-Odoi crosses the ball in but it goes over Vicario and straight in! ? pic.twitter.com/hxJp4mY9T6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Hudson-Odoi is wide on the left flank and threatens to dart forward, but he instead opts to fire in a curling cross towards the back post, and his delivery ends up in the back of the net.

A cross? A shot? A goal!

Ibrahim Sangare goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (79th min, Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur)

Ibrahim Sangaré what a STRIKE?! ? pic.twitter.com/chq2W5bZSm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Hudson-Odoi sets up Ibrahim Sangare for a strike from distance just outside the box, and the midfielder ferociously hits the ball across his body, diverting it to the right side of goal to make it 3-0.

An unstoppable hit!

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

Callum Hudson-Odoi may have experienced an element of fortune with both of his goals, but his strikes were ultimately decisive on Sunday.

The forward also created the joint most chances (two), setting up Sangare for his goal, while he won five of his seven ground duels.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 48%-52% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Nottingham Forest 15-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Nottingham Forest 9-13 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS

⏱ 29' Sangare ?️, Hudson-Odoi ⚽️

⏱ 50' Sangare ?️, Hudson-Odoi ⚽️

⏱ 79' Hudson-Odoi ?️, Sangare ⚽️



Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ibrahim Sangare have connected for all three of @NFFC's goals against Spurs ? pic.twitter.com/fXYHyNpKyZ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2025

Callum Hudson-Odoi PL career:



35 G/A

20 goals

15 assists



This is his first PL game with 3+ G/A. pic.twitter.com/cgyjBC0sED — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) December 14, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Nottingham Forest will know that their Premier League clash against Fulham on December 22 could be crucial in their pursuit of survival, and they will also hope to take points from Manchester City five days later at the City Ground.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Liverpool on Saturday at home in the league, before they then travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 28.