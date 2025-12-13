Premier League Gameweek 16
Nott'm Forest
Dec 14, 2025 2.00pm
Spurs

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Forest vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Mark Pain

Two teams intertwined by Ange Postecoglou do battle at the City Ground in Sunday's Premier League battle, as Nottingham Forest welcome Tottenham Hotspur to their headquarters.

The Garibaldi emerged as 2-1 winners over FC Utrecht in Thursday's Europa League game, not long after Spurs eased past Slavia Prague 3-0 in the Champions League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. TOTTENHAM

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ryan Yates (thigh), Ola Aina (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Angus Gunn (knee)

Doubtful: Taiwo Awoniyi (unspecified), Matz Sels (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

TOTTENHAM

Out: Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: Brennan Johnson (knock), Kota Takai (thigh), Radu Dragusin (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Gray; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

