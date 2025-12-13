Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 14:00 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 14:00

Two teams intertwined by Ange Postecoglou do battle at the City Ground in Sunday's Premier League battle, as Nottingham Forest welcome Tottenham Hotspur to their headquarters.

The Garibaldi emerged as 2-1 winners over FC Utrecht in Thursday's Europa League game, not long after Spurs eased past Slavia Prague 3-0 in the Champions League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ryan Yates (thigh), Ola Aina (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Angus Gunn (knee)

Doubtful: Taiwo Awoniyi (unspecified), Matz Sels (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

TOTTENHAM

Out: Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: Brennan Johnson (knock), Kota Takai (thigh), Radu Dragusin (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Gray; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison