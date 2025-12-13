Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 14:00

Seeking revenge for last season's painful FA Cup final loss, Manchester City hit the road to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Eagles and the Citizens are separated by just five points in the upper echelons of the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Jaydee Canvot (illness), Justin Devenny (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

MAN CITY

Out: John Stones (unspecified), Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland