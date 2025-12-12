Man City injury news: John Stones, Rodri update from Kolo Toure as Pep Guardiola absence explained

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Dec 2025 13:50 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 14:19

Manchester City assistant coach Kolo Toure has provided the latest update on the fitness of the first-team squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Citizens are in high spirits after winning each of their last four matches in all competitions, including a 2-1 Champions League victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

John Stones was a notable absentee from City’s matchday squad and did not travel to the Spanish capital as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

Rodri, meanwhile, has missed the last eight games across all competitions with a troublesome hamstring problem that he sustained shortly before October’s international break.

Manager Pep Guardiola is usually the man addressing the media and providing fitness updates on his players before matches, but the Catalan was absence from Friday’s press conference due to a personal matter.

© Imago / Sportimage

Guardiola is “fine” as Toure issues Stones, Rodri update

"Pep is fine,” Toure confirmed. “It's just his own matter that didn't bring him here, but apart from that everything is fine for him. He'll be back, for sure. Absolutely [fine for Crystal Palace]”

Providing an update on Stones and Rodri, Toure added: “The players are off today. Tomorrow when everyone comes back, we will know more about the players.

“It was John’s thigh. That’s the problem. I’m sure it wasn’t something too big and I think he will be back soon.

“Rodri is training well, and his rehab is going well. He is looking sharper and sharper. For sure we won’t see him for the weekend but he’s going through the process.”

Mateo Kovacic is the only other injury concern for Man City, with the midfielder facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with calcification in his ankle/heel, with surgery potentially required to fix the issue.

© Imago

Marmoush, Ait-Nouri to leave Man City for AFCON after Palace trip

Meanwhile, Toure has confirmed that Sunday would mark the final fixture where Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will be available for Man City before they depart for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt and Algeria respectively.

On the date players will leave for AFCON, Toure said: "If I am not mistaken it is after our game against Crystal Palace.”

He added: "We have a strong squad. They are two important players. The manager wants to play everyone. It hurts the manager to leave players out. We will miss Omar and Rayan, but we have a strong squad."

Man City have propelled themselves back into the title race after winning their last three Premier League games and capitalising on leaders Arsenal losing 2-1 at Aston Villa last weekend.

Guardiola’s men sit second in the table and just two points behind the Gunners at the summit, but they must now prepare for a potentially tricky trip to fourth-placed Crystal Palace who are looking to win their fourth game in a row in all tournaments.