Team News: Sunderland vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunderland vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
The 157th Tyne-Wear derby is coming into view, as Sunderland prepare to host Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in Sunday's blockbuster battle.

The two bitter adversaries are only separated by one point in the Premier League standings - the Black Cats leading their black and white foes - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. NEWCASTLE

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (suspended)

Doubtful: Reinildo Mandava (groin), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Alderete, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Talbi, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Brobbey

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (thigh), Will Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: Joelinton (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Miley; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

