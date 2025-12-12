Sunderland lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Tyne-Wear derby as Regis Le Bris confirms injury boost

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 14:45 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 14:54

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has confirmed an expected injury boost for his side before Sunday's tantalising showdown with Newcastle United in a Premier League Tyne-Wear derby.

The Black Cats were missing left-back Reinildo Mandava for last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City due to a groin problem, but the Ligue 1 title winner is back in training and on course to be available.

Reinildo should therefore displace Trai Hume in the hosts' five-man backline, which will once again feature Lutsharel Geertruida, Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele in front of Robin Roefs.

Fellow defender Luke O'Nien begins a three-game ban this weekend after his straight red card in the loss to Man City, although the 31-year-old was never expected to start this one.

With Habib Diarra still on the sidelines, Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka are holding the fort in midfield, where Geertruida can also slot into if need be.

Enzo Le Fee is a surefire pick in the final third, but Le Bris has two critical dilemmas to solve up front, where Chemsdine Talbi could threaten Bertrand Traore's place on the right flank.

Wilson Isidor won his place back up front from Brian Brobbey last weekend, but the Frenchman was hooked with under an hour gone, so the latter will no doubt stick his hand up for a start on derby day.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Alderete, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Talbi, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Brobbey

