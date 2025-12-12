Newcastle lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Tyne-Wear derby amid Joelinton injury concern

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 14:54

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is sweating over the fitness of Joelinton for Sunday's Premier League Tyne-Wear derby with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Brazilian midfielder was substituted with a groin injury in the Magpies' 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, but Howe could not comment on the severity of the issue at the time.

Regardless, even the most minor muscular strains can take a couple of weeks to heal, so Joelinton will surely take his place on the sidelines for the first top-flight Tyne-Wear derby in nearly 10 years.

Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (thigh) and Will Osula (ankle) are also out for the visitors, and Pope's absence guarantees another start in goal for Aaron Ramsdale.

Tino Livramento holds the fort at right-back with Trippier sidelined, and one defensive change from midweek could see the experienced Fabian Schar step in for Lewis Hall, whom Howe may still err on the side of caution with given his fitness issues.

Should Joelinton miss out as expected, 19-year-old local lad Lewis Miley will surely step in for a taste of Tyne-Wear action, joining Sandro Tonali and star man Bruno Guimaraes in the engine room.

Up top, Anthony Gordon is aiming to score in three successive Premier League games for the first time in his career, and he may be aided in his quest by a refreshed Jacob Murphy, who has our vote to win the intense right-wing battle with Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Miley; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

