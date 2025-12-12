Team News: Burnley vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Dec 2025 17:30

Relegation-threatened Burnley welcome fellow bottom-half side Fulham to Turf Moor for Saturday afternoon's Premier League encounter.

The Clarets lost 2-1 at Newcastle United last weekend, while the Cottagers were beaten by the same scoreline at home to Crystal Palace, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Kyle Walker (suspended), Lucas Pires (suspended), Hannibal Mejbri (suspended), Zeki Amoundi (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Bashir Humphreys (muscle)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Sonne, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Doubtful: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez