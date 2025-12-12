Team News: Barcelona vs. Osasuna injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 17:30

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are 15th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, E Garcia; Yamal, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres

OSASUNA

Out: Iker Benito (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Herrera; Arguibide, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir