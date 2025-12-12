La Liga Gameweek 16
Barcelona
Dec 13, 2025 5.30pm
Osasuna

Team News: Barcelona vs. Osasuna injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona vs. Osasuna injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are 15th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA VS. OSASUNA

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, E Garcia; Yamal, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres

OSASUNA

Out: Iker Benito (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Herrera; Arguibide, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

