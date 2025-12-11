Burnley lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 19:05 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 23:35

Burnley could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Turf Moor.

Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Bashir Humphreys (muscle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while this weekend’s game is set to come too soon for Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified).

While Hannibal Mejbri is serving the second of a four-match ban for a spitting offence in October, Lucas Pires will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in Burnley’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

Kyle Walker is also banned after picking up is fifth yellow card of the season at St James’ Park, leaving head coach Scott Parker with a right-back dilemma. Oliver Sonne has not featured since September, but he could be called upon to fill the void against Fulham.

Quilindschy Hartman is expected to replace Pires at left-back, with Hjalmar Ekdal and Maxime Esteve to continue at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Josh Cullen and Florentino Luis have started the last 11 league games together in midfield and are expected to retain their places in the first XI alongside Lesley Ugochukwu.

Loum Tchaouna and Jaidon Anthony will both be looking to force their way back into the front three at the expense of Armando Broja and Jacob Bruun Larsen, while Zian Flemming - who is yet to score on home soil despite netting five times on the road - will battle with Lyle Foster for a start up front.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Sonne, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

