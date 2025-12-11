Fulham lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 19:05 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 23:36

Fulham will have to cope without at least two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Head coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Ryan Sessegnon will not recover in time from a minor thigh injury to feature this weekend and will remain in the treatment room with Rodrigo Muniz (thigh).

Antonee Robinson, who has been sidelined since September with a knee injury, is “progressing well” in his recovery and has taken part in training, with Silva to make a late call on whether to include the American in his matchday squad.

A start for Robinson is not on the cards, though, so Timothy Castagne is set to continue at left-back, joining Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Kenny Tete in a four-man defence in front of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Nigerian trio Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze will all be available one final time this weekend before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations. Iwobi is poised to continue in centre-midfield alongside ex-Burnley man Sander Berge, while Chukwueze will hope to retain his spot on the left flank.

Kevin and Adama Traore are two more wide options at Silva’s disposal, but in-form Harry Wilson - who has been involved in a goal in each of his last three Premier League appearances (two goals, one assist) - is set to continue on the right wing.

Emile Smith Rowe has impressed across his last two starts in the number 10 role and should fend off competition from Joshua King to start again this weekend, while Raul Jimenez is set to keep his spot up front.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

